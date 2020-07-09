Crash Bandicoot is getting a mobile game from the Candy Crush team

In recent years, plenty of popular games like Mario Kart, Call of Duty and Animal Crossing have received bespoke mobile titles, and Crash Bandicoot has just been given the same treatment.

Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! has just been announced, as an upcoming mobile title from King, developers of the Candy Crush games. The game was announced with a reveal trailer, which you can see below.

The game is set to be free, but we'd expect it to be supported by optional micro-transactions.

The trailer doesn't show much of the gameplay for Crash Bandicoot: On The Run! but it seems to be an 'endless runner' type game, similar to the Temple Run series, but separated into levels.

There also appears to be city-building elements as well as boss fighting, weapon crafting and co-op gameplay, but we'll have to wait for the game to release to see how this all ties together.

Crash Bandicoot: On the Run! Coming directly to your phone. Classic bosses, new levels and custom skins. Get ready to run wild! 🥭 #CrashOnTheRun pic.twitter.com/UZIM1zq6j8July 9, 2020

When can you play mobile Crash?

We don't know too much about the new Crash Bandicoot mobile game just yet, and in particular we're not sure about the game's release date.

There's currently a Google Play Store entry for the game, but at the time of writing there isn't anything on Apple's App Store. The Play Store listing only lets you pre-register for the game, and there's no hint at a release window.

Similarly the announcement trailer and tweet don't provide any information, so we can't discern from that the release date either.

Most anticipated mobile games get announced without a release date though, and they're usually dropped later without warning, and that'll likely be the case here too.