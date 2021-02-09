Crash Bandicoot 4 is spinning onto Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X very soon

It’s a great day for Crash Bandicoot fans, as the plucky marsupial and his pals are jumping onto the Nintendo Switch, PS5 and Xbox Series X on March 12. Originally released on October 20 of last year for the PS4 and Xbox One, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was positively received, cited by many as a much-needed return to form for the franchise.

Alongside the Switch release, Crash Bandicoot 4 is getting its current-gen console upgrades on the same day. On their official blog, Activision states that the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Crash 4 will support native 4K at 60 fps. The Xbox Series S version, meanwhile, will upscale to 4K resolution. These versions will boast faster loading times, too.

A PC version is also in the works, which will be made available through Battle.net later in the year. The PC port will have support for 4K resolution and uncapped framerates – and players who have already purchased Crash Bandicoot 4 on PS4 or Xbox One hardware will be able to upgrade their version on PS5 and Xbox Series consoles at no extra cost.

Woah!

The current gen upgrades for Crash Bandicoot 4 are a welcome sight. While PS4 Pro and Xbox One X consoles handled the game excellently at 60 fps, the base consoles had a much tougher time, with a cap of 30 fps and a generally choppy frame rate. This was far from the ideal Crash 4 experience, especially given the title’s penchant for pinpoint platforming and its notoriously high difficulty.

While we can’t yet speak to the Switch version’s performance, we expect it to be somewhat in line with the PS4 and Xbox One experience. However, a smart port job could help to alleviate the frustrations had with the frame rate issues found on those consoles. Playing our favourite games on the go is always a nice option, so here’s hoping the Nintendo Switch port delivers a stable experience.