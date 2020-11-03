CPanel, Plesk owner adds former Cisco GM as CEO

WebPros Group, a leading SaaS hosting platform for server management, has confirmed Jens Meggers as its new chief executive officer. The firm, founded in 2017, has rapidly built up a reputation for delivering highly scalable software solutions that allow web developers to automate many server tasks. The group encompasses a host of other software solutions, including cPanel, Plesk, SolusVM, WHMCS and XOVI.

The appointment of Meggers will prove reassuring to investors given his experience in the engineering and software space, where his career stretches back more than three decades. In addition to roles at Symantec and Cisco, Meggers’ most recent role was president of Teletrac Navman, where he helped launch the industry’s first AI telematics platform.

"It's an honor to join a company with a deep heritage of technology invention and development," Meggers said. "WebPros' DNA is one that fosters close collaboration with our customers and partners, and I'm looking forward to further developing these strong partnerships in the future."

New faces

In his new role, Meggers will be responsible for strategic development, oversight and day-to-day leadership across the WebPros Group. He will also be tasked with continuing the company’s impressive growth trajectory, with Plesk as the most widely used hosting control panel in Europe and cPanel occupying a market-leading position in the US.

Meggers will have new investors to please, however. Late last year, it was announced that private equity firm Oakley Capital was selling WebPros to CVC Fund VII in a deal expected to be worth up to $1.5 billion. Oakley Capital has retained a $200 million minority stake though in order to benefit from long-term growth opportunities.