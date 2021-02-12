Control4 Smart Home OS Now Integrates with Sub-Zero Group, Inc. and Genie, Premium Appliance and Garage Solutions

By Ashley Collazo

Control4, the smart home brand for SnapAV, demonstrates elevated home technology control and personalization with Control4 Smart Home OS 3 at the International Builders’ Show, Jan. 21-23, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Introducing new integrations with top appliance brand Sub-Zero Group, Inc. and smart garage door opener manufacturer Genie, builders and designers can catch demos of popular smart home scenes in the Control4 Tiny Smart Home at Control4 booth #SU443 and in The New American Home located in Henderson, Nevada.

See also: What Is A Smart Home?

Control4 OS 3 connects both new and existing devices from an ecosystem of over 14,000 products, such as lights, shades, thermostats, TV, speakers and streaming services, and much more. New integrations with Sub-Zero Group, Inc. and Genie enable notifications, remote management, and scene automation from the Control4 App, touchscreens and mobile devices. The growing ecosystem allows homeowners to have devices added to their Control4 system, where they can seamlessly view and set the temperature of their refrigerator, remotely close garage doors and gates, alongside other entertainment, convenience, security, and comfort experiences.

Show attendees can experience Control4’s design and technology synergy in the Control4 Tiny Smart Home and The New American Home. The demo homes have been seamlessly outfitted to meet consumer design expectations, with an elegant and intuitive control experience with few clunky devices or wiring visible. With Control4 OS 3 inside, both demos feature distributed audio, HVAC control, centralized lighting, automated shades, and more, showing how designers and homeowners can collaborate with a Control4 technology professional to transform a new build or renovation.

Introduced in November, the Neeo Remote places the power of the Control4 Smart Home OS in your hand to deliver a new standard for luxury smart home remotes. Sleek and sexy, Neeo was thoughtfully designed to eliminate the pile of clunky plastic remotes in living rooms, kitchens, and media rooms, making it easy for families to operate and enjoy all of their devices. Once they experience Neeo in the demo houses, interior designers won’t cringe when their customers ask about adding technology, as it provides gorgeous one-touch control of scenes and devices. Builders can learn how to create professional Control4 starter systems that include a Control4 EA-1 Controller, Neeo Remote, Control4 Keypad, smart lock, and thermostat to give homeowners a taste of the connected living experience.

“Technology plays a key role in today’s homes, and designers and architects are actively seeking both knowledge and resources they can bring to their customers,” said Brad Hintze, senior director of product marketing, Control4 at SnapAV. “Control4 solutions embrace the importance of elegance in technology. Designers expect technology to complement-not compete-with the styled environments they create. We continue to offer programs to enable designers and builders to deliver these connected homes and benefit from these opportunities.”

