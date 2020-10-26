Best MacBook and Macs: top Apple desktops and laptops

Let us show you our picks for the best MacBook and Macs money can buy.

You need not wonder why the best Mac and Macbooks are so ubiquitous. These cutting edge computers have redefined what we expect from PCs while revolutionizing how they’re supposed to look and feel as well. Touting incredible design, quality build and portability all at the same time, these Apple machines truly stand the test of time.

That’s without even mentioning that perfect marriage of hardware and software that Apple has perfected over the years. This rock-solid, smooth computing experience that the best Mac and Macbooks deliver is something Windows 10 and Chrome OS users don’t experience to nearly the same degree. And, that is sure to continue with the release of macOS 11 Big Sur , the latest macOS to hit the streets.

Thanks to this combination of a user-friendly OS and elegant, powerful hardware, these Macs end up being more than the sum of their parts. So, even though they do come at a steep price, there’s something inherently special about them that no other PC can quite replicate. From the newest MacBook Pro 16-inch to the overwhelmingly powerful Mac Pro and everything in between, here are our choices for the best Mac and Macbooks.

Best MacBooks and Macs on Black Friday

With Black Friday coming soon, some of the best Mac and Macbooks are expected to get some price cuts. This means that you might be able to take a Mac home for much less, saving you more money to use for something else on your shopping list.

Unlike Windows-based laptops, it’s sometimes harder to find Black Friday deals on MacBooks, but they do exist, and we’ll help find the best ones when the big day finally arrives.

Whether you’re buying one of the best Mac and Macbooks or planning on gifting one during the holiday season, it would be wise to wait until these major deal events of the year. Luckily, with Black Friday rolling around the end of November, you won’t have to wait for long.

The MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) is truly the best MacBook for content creators, designers and other creative professionals. (Image credit: Apple)

1. MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) The best Apple laptop CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 5300M – Radeon Pro 5500M | RAM: 16GB – 64GB | Screen: 16-inch Retina display with True Tone | Storage: 512GB – 8TB SSD US$2 149 View at Amazon Stunning 16-inch screen New and improved keyboard Expensive Limited to four Thunderbolt 3 ports

While we are sad that Apple has retired the 15-inch MacBook Pro, we’re more than happy to see the MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019) hit the shelves. As thin, light and sleek as ever, this doesn’t feel like a 16-inch behemoth. If you’re worried that this was going to be bulky and awkward to use, don’t be. Yet, despite its svelte frame, you’re still getting that extra real estate on that stunning display, as well as the latest and greatest components behind it. Apple then rounds those out with amazing (and loud) speakers and a much, much better keyboard. This is truly the best MacBook for content creators, designers and other creative professionals.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro (16-inch, 2019)

MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019) is refreshed with hexa-core 9th-generation processors. (Image credit: Apple)

2. MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019) Apple’s productivity machine gets the latest Intel tech CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i7 – i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 555X – 560X, Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.4-inch, 2,880 x 1,800 Retina display | Storage: 512GB – 4TB SSD | Dimensions (H x W x D): 34.93 x 24.07 x 1.55cm US$1 694,99 View at Amazon Powerful Decent configuration options Screen remains gorgeous Expensive Lack of ports Keyboard concerns remain

If you want the most performance you can get in a MacBook without needing to pull off a heist, you’ll want to look into the MacBook Pro 15-inch. Now refreshed with hexa-core 9th-generation processors and up to 32GB of RAM, you won’t be held back by anything you throw at it – especially now that you can get Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics. With that kind of performance, the MacBook Pro takes a lofty spot on our best Mac and MacBooks list without breaking a sweat.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro (15-inch, 2019)

(Image credit: Apple)

3. iMac (27-inch, 2020) A formidable upgrade CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i5 – i9 | Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 5300 - Radeon Pro 5700 XT | RAM: 8GB – 128GB 2666MHz DDR4 | Screen: 27-inch (diagonal) 5120 x 2880 Retina 5K display | Storage: 256GB – 8TB SSD Check Amazon Improved internals Can be configured to be very powerful Design is getting old Just two Thunderbolt ports

Even though the iMac 27-inch’s last update was only last year, Apple couldn’t help but step up in the upgrades department with its 2020 follow-up. Specs-wise, this model sports some massive improvements while also upgrading its webcam and microphones for a felicitous update. More people are working from home these days, and this seems like the best all-in-one PC to invest in without being forced to make some considerable space in your existing area. Sure, its overall design hasn’t seen so much as a tweak, making it look a bit tired, but if power is at the top of your list, this one’s the best Mac for you.

Read the full review: iMac (27-inch, 2020)

(Image credit: Apple)

4. MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020) Worth the upgrade at the highest configuration CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i5 – 10th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 | RAM: up to 32GB | Screen: 13-inch Retina display with True Tone | Storage: 256GB – 4TB SSD US$1 249,99 View at Amazon Improved specs (on some models) Larger capacity SSD for starting model New keyboard is great Entry-level model still has 8th gen Intel CPU You still only get Thunderbolt 3 ports

The MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020)’s entry-level model may miss out on some of the lineup’s new toys. However, going for the higher-end configurations will get you new (and powerful) Intel processors and improved RAM speeds for better performance, all packed in the 13-inch incredibly svelte body. Apple rounds it all out with that incredible Magic Keyboard from the new 16-inch, finally getting rid of that problematic keyboard. Even if you don’t go for the 10th-generation Intel Core configurations, you might still appreciate the fact that all models come with more storage capacity for the same price as their predecessors.

Read the full review: MacBook Pro (13-inch, 2020)

Apple’s thinnest and lightest MacBook is back in 2020 with a vengeance. (Image credit: Apple)

5. MacBook Air (2020) New and improved for 2020 CPU: Intel Core i3 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus Graphics | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Storage: 256GB – 2TB PCIe-based SSD | Dimensions: 30.41 x 21.24 x 1.61 cm US$949,99 View at Amazon Lower price of entry New 10th generation processors Improved keyboard Screen colors a little muted Battery life only OK Webcam still just 720p

Apple’s thinnest and lightest MacBook is back in 2020 with a vengeance. Not only has it fixed a lot of the complaints with its predecessors – namely, that problematic keyboard is now gone, replaced by a drastically improved keyboard. But it also comes with new and more powerful internal components, even more storage space options, and a lower price of entry. There are a couple of things we’d do better, like the muted screen and the average battery life, but this model of the MacBook Air is better than anything we’ve seen from the line to date.

Read the full review: MacBook Air (2020)

iMac Pro can handle any workload you can possibly throw at it. (Image credit: Apple)

6. iMac Pro Raw power CPU: 8 to 18-core Intel Xeon W | Graphics: Radeon Pro Vega 56 - Radeon Pro Vega 64 | RAM: 32GB – 256GB DDR4 ECC | Screen: 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) Retina display (P3 wide color) | Storage: 1TB – 4TB PCIe 3.0 SSD | Dimensions (H x W x D): 65 x 20.3 x 51.6cm Check Amazon Most powerful Mac you can buy Gorgeous, color-accurate display Very expensive

Professionals and creatives need something that can handle any workload they can possibly throw at it. If you’re one such user, the iMac Pro isn’t just one of the best Macs for you; it’s the only Mac to consider. Not only does it have a vibrant 27-inch 5K display with a P3 wide color gamut, but it also boasts the most powerful hardware Apple could get its hands on. It’s extremely expensive though, so it’s really only meant for folks who have deep pockets and need that unbridled power to get through their daily workloads.

Read the full review: iMac Pro

(Image credit: Apple)

If you’re looking for a MacBook that’s easy to take with you wherever you go, you will love the MacBook (2017). (Image credit: Apple)

8. MacBook (2017) Small and stylish CPU: Dual-core Intel Core m3 – Core i5 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 12-inch Retina (2,304 x 1,440) IPS | Storage: 256GB – 512GB PCIe SSD | Dimensions (W x D x H): 11.04 x 7.74 x 0.14~0.52in Low Stock US$813,39 View at Amazon Incredibly portable Long battery life Too expensive

While Apple has officially taken the MacBook out of its MacBook lineup, many third parties are still carry it. And because the 12-inch MacBook has found its niche as an ultraportable and lightweight laptop, it’s still deserving of a spot on our best Macs list… that is, until stock runs out. It’s low on ports, but that’s hardly a surprise in a laptop this thin. It can support basically everything under the sun with its Thunderbolt 3 port, anyway. It’s not as powerful as the MacBook Pro, but if you’re looking for a MacBook that’s easy to take with you wherever you go, look no further.

Read the full review: Apple MacBook (2017)

(Image credit: Apple)

9. Apple Mac mini (2020) Same size, more storage space CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i3 – Core i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics 630 | RAM: 8GB – 64GB 2666MHz DDR4 | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD | Dimensions (W x D x H): 19.7 x 19.7 x 3.6cm US$949,99 View at Amazon More storage More RAM options Aging processor Older integrated graphics

For 2020, Apple is changing up a bit, giving its updated Macs more storage than their predecessors as well as the option for even more RAM. It’s the case with the newly-updated Mac mini (2020). Sadly, this isn't quite the generational upgrade we were hoping for. It’s the same Mac mini with the same processor and integrated graphics that are both, unfortunately, aging at this point. Though, both are still pretty potent for the Mac mini’s target audience. Combined with more storage space, this is certainly an appealing option for many Apple fans.

Bill Thomas and Gabe Carey have also contributed to this article.

What to look for in the best Macs and MacBooks

Whether it’s the new 16-inch MacBook Pro that just came out or the Mac Pro 2019 that’s also just released, it’s not hard to see why the best Mac and MacBooks are the weapons of choice of creative professionals.

And, even if you don’t go for the newest releases, there’s already a few excellent options to choose from, especially with Apple recently giving its MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and 15-inch MacBook Pro that much-needed update.

The best part is that the best Mac and MacBooks come in different shapes, sizes and price so that whether you want the cheapest MacBook you could find, a professional workhorse that breezes through all your extensive workloads like a pro, or an all-in-one that saves you space, there’s a Mac on the market for you.