The best PC case 2020: top cases for your desktop computer

Round out that powerful gaming PC you just built with the best PC case your budget can afford. More than just for showcasing those top of the line internals and immersive RGB lighting, a great quality PC case will protect all your components, keeping them safe from dust and offering proper ventilation to keep them all cool. What’s more, they can provide space for expanding and upgrading your PC.

There’s more to the best PC cases, therefore, than just showcasing what’s inside. They let you see that latest GPU and the liquid cooler you sprung for while making sure that those powerful internals are safe. In other words, they give the best processors , the best graphics cards , storage , and RAM you’ve just spent a lot of money on a proper home.

We’ve collected the best PC cases here to help you find the right option for you. Whether you need something that won’t hurt your wallet or one that perfectly showcases that new Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, there’s a case on this list for you.

Best PC cases on Black Friday

Much like last year, some of the best PC cases of 2020 are getting great discounts on Black Friday . You should be able to find a PC case on this list for much less, saving you more money to use for something else.

Whether you’re buying one of the best PC cases for you or as a gift for someone, it would be wise to wait until the major deal event of the year. Luckily, Black Friday rolls around at the end of November, so you won’t have to wait for long.

(Image credit: Corsair)

1. Corsair iCue 4000X The best PC case Form factor: Mid-tower | Dimensions: 453 x 230 x 466mm (L x W x H; 17.8 x 9.1 x 18.4 inches) | Mobo compatibility: Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX | PSU support: Bottom mount | I/O: Power button, reset button, USB 3.1 Type C, USB 3.0 USB-A, 1x Headphone port Elegant, tempered front and side panels Excellent cable management Runs slightly hotter than similar-sized cases

Corsair has managed to combine RGB lighting with elegance in their new Corsair iCue 4000X case. This mid-tower case has tempered glass for its front and side panels, allowing anyone who’s proud of their build to showcase it. And, with excellent cable management thanks to a single channel set aside behind the motherboard for routing the cables through, making a clean, good looking build is easier than ever. As a Corsair product, the case also benefits from generous RGB lighting, which can be customized and controlled through Corsair’s iCue software.

The Fractal Design Meshify-C has a unique style. (Image Credit: Fractal Design)

2. Fractal Design Meshify-C The best mid-tower PC case Form factor: Mid-tower | Dimensions: 395 x 212 x 440mm (L x W x H; 15.6 x 8.3 x 17.3) | PSU support: ATX | I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x HD audio in/out, power button, reset button | Includes: 2 x Dynamic X2 GP-12 US$89,99 View at Amazon Freshly designed in multiple ways Reasonable price USB 3.0 cable is too short Front PSU dust filter is hard to remove

It is extremely rare to see any PC case that even vaguely resembles the Fractal Design Meshify-C. Given that the front of the case is entirely made of a mesh material sectioned off into an array of polygonal shapes, the Meshify-C has a unique style – without compromising on function. With two fans pre-installed, cooling is (forgive us) a breeze, even if the Meshify-C is held back by a number of obstacles.

The Nanoxia Deep Silence 4 is quiet as a mouse. (Image Credit: Nanoxia)

3. Nanoxia Deep Silence 4 The best Micro ATX PC case Form factor: Small form factor | Dimensions: 380 x 200 x 480mm (W x H x D; 15 x 7.9 x 18.9 inches) | PSU support: ATX | I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, HD audio in/out, power button, reset button, two-channel fan control | Includes: 2 x 120mm fans, 2 x modular HDD cages for up to five hard drives US$126,20 View at Amazon Low-noise Onboard dual-zone fan controls Not many extras

As its name suggests, the Nanoxia Deep Silence 4 has the sole purpose of being quiet as a mouse. This silence-focused case is a well-balanced Micro ATX chassis that’s affordably priced, without sacrificing room for expansion. That’s right you can fit even the biggest, most powerful graphics cards in the Nanoxia Deep Silence 4. The fact that you will never hear it go above 30 decibels is just icing on the very taciturn cake.

This product is only available in the US and UK at the time of this writing. Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Phanteks Evolv Shift X.

NZXT H200i integrates a ton of the same features as its Micro ATX and mid-tower equivalents. (Image Credit: NZXT)

4. NZXT H200i The best Mini-ITX case Form factor: Small form factor | Dimensions: 210 x 349 x 372mm (8.3 x 13.7 x 14.6) | Mobo compatibility: Mini-ITX | PSU support: ATX | I/O: 2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1, 1 x audio/mic, 3 x fan channels with max 10W per channel output, 1 x RGB LED port support up to 4 x HUE + LED strips or 5 x Aer RGB fans | Includes: 1 x Aer F120 Case Version top fan, 1 x Aer F120 Case Version rear fan Check Amazon Built-in Smart Device RGB control Adaptive noise reduction Slightly pricey

Every single day mini-ITX gets more popular, and closer to toppling Micro ATX. And, it makes sense – why not spring for a small computer that can get just as much work done as a full tower? NZXT’s new H-series case line manages to integrate a ton of the same features as its Micro ATX and mid-tower equivalents, with mesmerizing, built-in and smart device-controlled RGB lighting and an adaptive noise sensor that sees improvement only by way of the Grid+ V3 fan controller.

Phanteks Evolv Shift X is flexible to the point that it looks natural placed under a TV as it does on a desk. (Image Credit: Phanteks)

5. Phanteks Evolv Shift X The best home theater PC case Form factor: Small form factor | Dimensions: 170 x 650 x 274mm (W x H x D; 6.7 x 26.1 x 10.8 inches) | Mobo compatibility: Mini-ITX | PSU support: SFX, SFX-L, ATX (160mm max) | I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, power button, RGB button | Includes: 2 x 140mm fan, 1 x power supply cover, 1 x pump bracket, 2 x SSD bracket, 1 x PCIe x16 Riser cable, 1 x 8-pin CPU extension cable Check Amazon Plenty of room for beefy components One-of-a-kind aesthetic Massive for Mini-ITX

When you first look at the Phanteks Evolv Shift X, it looks more like a sound bar than one of the best PC cases, but this helps it vanish into any living area or studio setup. It’s flexible to the point that it looks natural placed under a TV as it does on a desk, next to one of the best gaming monitors. It may only be compatible with a Mini-ITX motherboard, but the Phanteks Evolv Shift X offers tons of space for components and liquid cooling loops. If this case is a little large for your preference, you can get the smaller Phanteks Evolv Shift for easier management.

The metallic and blue LED-lit face of the Fractal Design Define R5 is simple, yet elegant. (Image Credit: Fractal Design)

6. Fractal Design Define R5 The best silent PC case Form factor: Mid-tower | Dimensions: 232 x 451 x 521mm (W x H x D; 232 x 451 x 521 inches) | PSU support: ATX | I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x USB 2.0, audio in/out, power button with LED, HDD activity LED, reset button | Includes: 2 x Fractal Design Dynamic GP14 140mm fans, velcro straps US$123,99 View at Amazon User-friendly (and handsome) design Affordable price Definitely not tool-less

Fractal Design wins again with the Define R5, yet another mid-tower case with a gorgeous aesthetic. The metallic and blue LED-lit face of this case is simple, yet elegant, and is accompanied by noise dampening materials throughout its interior. In spite of the detachable ModuVent panels and drive trays not being toolessly accessible, it’s incredibly easy to build a system inside of the Fractal Design Define R5, plus it’s not as expense as you’d expect from a PC case with such a pretentious name, either.

The Cooler Master H500P Mesh's beautiful RGB-packed case has plenty of room for airflow. (Image Credit: Cooler Master)

7. Cooler Master H500P Mesh The best high airflow case Form factor: Full-tower | Dimensions: 544 x 242 x 542mm (L x W x H; 21.4 x 9.5 x 21.3 inches) | Mobo compatibility: Mini-ITX, Micro ATX, ATX, E-ATX (12 x 10.7 inches) | PSU support: Bottom mount, ATX PS2 | I/O: USB 3.0 x2, USB 2.0 x2, Audio in & out (supports HD audio) | Includes: 2x 200 x 25mm RGB fan, 1x 140 x 25mm fan Check Amazon Great airflow Gorgeous RGB lighting Not as big as other full towers

Cooler Master is kind of known for, well, cooling things – and the Cooler Master H500P Mesh is evidence of how it got there. This beautiful RGB-packed case has plenty of room for airflow, even accommodating up to 360mm radiators on the top and front for when you really want to take your cooling to the next level. Add on top of that the RGB lighting and tempered glass side panel and you have the potential to build something beautiful with this case. Go for it.

Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-04 Tempered Glass has a deceptively large amount of space for future expansion. (Image Credit: Corsair)

8. Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-04 Tempered Glass The best budget PC case Form factor: Mid-tower | Dimensions: 492 x 201 x 433mm (L x W x H; 19.4 x 7.9 x 17 inches) | PSU support: ATX | I/O: 1 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 2.0, 1 x headphone port, 1 x microphone port, power on button, reset button | Includes: 1 x 120mm LED front fan US$64,99 View at CORSAIR Attractive price Very aesthetic Only includes 1 case fan

If you’re looking to save a few bucks, while still getting one of the best PC cases, look no further than the Corsair Carbide Series SPEC-04 Tempered Glass. Not only does it have plenty of space for airflow, it also has a deceptively large amount of space for future expansion, meaning that even at this low price point, you won’t have to worry about fitting a full-sized graphics card. And, when you’re done building, the tempered glass side panel will allow you to show off your handiwork.

The Antec Cube is without a doubt the best PC case for Razer fans. (Image Credit: Antec)

9. Antec Cube The best PC cube case Form factor: Small form factor | Dimensions: 365 x 250 x 460mm (H x W x D; 14.4 x 9.8 x 18.1 inches) | PSU support: ATX | I/O: 2 x USB 3.0, I/O button, audio in/out | Includes: 1 x 120mm rear exhaust fan mount Check Amazon Ample space for power and cooling Integrated fan controller Wildly expensive Less than satisfactory performance

The Antec Cube is without a doubt the best PC case for you Razer fans out there. While Razer hasn’t made its own desktop PC (not yet, anyway), you can build a Mini-ITX gaming PC, pretending it’s a razer product. You see, Antec partnered with Razer to bring its signature green-infused flare to the Cube, a small form-factor chassis. Complete with a deceptively high amount of space for future expansion, the Antec Cube is also compact enough to travel with.

The Phanteks Evolv X squeezes dual-system compatibility in a mid-tower. (Image Credit: Phantex)

10. Phanteks Evolv X The best dual-system PC case Form factor: Mid-tower | Dimensions: 240 x 520 x 510mm (W x H x D; 9.45 x 20.5 x 20.1 inches) | PSU support: E-ATX | I/O: 1 x Thunderbolt 3, 1 x Mic, 1 x Headphone, 1 x Reset button, RGB mode button, RGB color button | Includes: 3 x Premium 140mm fans US$207,99 View at Amazon Attractive Plenty of space Expensive

Who says dual-system builds have to be in a hulking full-tower case? The Phanteks Evolv X takes dual-system compatibility and squeezes it into a mid-tower. Even with that second Mini-ITX motherboard installed, there’s plenty of room for E-ATX motherboards and power supplies, and ample cooling. It is pricey for a mid-tower case, but with all this functionality, it kind of has to be. It’s thanks to all of these high-end features that the Phanteks Evolv X is one of the best PC cases around today.