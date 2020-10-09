The best mouse of 2020: 10 top computer mice compared

Getting the best mouse for that shiny new computer you just purchase may be the last thing on your mind. After all, who cares about accessories when you’ve got this exciting purchase to play with? Well, you should, because having the best accessories – including a brilliant mouse – will help you get the most out of your new PC.

In terms of performance, ergonomics and build, the best mouse will deliver more than its cheap, run-of-the-mill counterparts. So, regardless of whether you use your computer for gaming, creativity or productivity, it will make your computing experience much more seamless and immersive. And, while it will cost you more than that $10 mouse you have, it’ll come with a few bells and whistles you’d be hard-pressed to find in lower quality mice, making it an even better value for your money.

We collected the best mice for 2020, from the best wireless mice to their traditional wired counterparts. You (and your wrist) deserve the best. With the best mouse, your creative workflow, gaming and anything else you do on your computer will improve.

(Image credit: Logitech)

1. Logitech MX Master 2S Productivity embodied DPI: 4,000 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 7 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Scrolling wheel, Customizable buttons, Thumb wheel, ergonomic build US$145,60 View at Amazon Customizable buttons Unbelievable tracking Not ambidextrous

The Logitech MX Master 2S is expensive, but don’t let that price tag scare you away. This is the best mouse 2020 has to offer, particularly for productivity and creative tasks. While most mice in this price tag appeal to gamers with ridiculous button setups and edgy designs, this mouse is created for productivity alone. Trust us, you may not think you need a high-end wireless mouse for your day to day office work, but once you get your hands on the Logitech MX Master 2S, you’ll never want to go back.

Read the full review: Logitech MX Master 2S

(Image credit: Razer)

2. Razer Pro Click Razer goes to work DPI: 16,000 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: multi-host connectivity for up to 4 devices, 8 independently programmable buttons, 5G advanced optical sensor Check Amazon Gorgeous design Precise ergonomics Can connect to multiple devices No USB-C port Not particularly portable

Why go for the mediocre when you can have a productivity mouse that’s both stunning, feature-rich and extremely functional? If macros are your life – whether you use video editors a lot or heavily rely on graphics design – this is the mouse of your dreams, with 8 fully programmable buttons at your disposal. Razer also gives it a whopping 16,000 DPI for the smoothest and fastest experience, and slaps on the multi-host connectivity because it knows that you’re a multi-tasking machine who uses several devices at once. Of course, being the modern professional or creator that you are, you do things in style, and this mouse has that covered as well with its gorgeous and sleek white on gray design.

Read the full review: Razer Pro Click

(Image credit: Microsoft)

3. Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 The best budget mouse DPI: 1000 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 2 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: No US$23,92 View at Amazon Really, really cheap Comfortable Smaller than most mice Basic

Sometimes you just need a cheap, reliable mouse that you can throw in your laptop bag without worry. That’s one of the things the Microsoft Bluetooth Mobile Mouse 3600 is great for.

This may be the best mouse for anyone looking for an inexpensive pointing device that they can rely one – it’s one of the most dependable wireless mice you can buy today, and it’s from a brand you can trust.

(Image credit: Logitech)

4. Logitech M330 Silent Plus The best compact mouse DPI: 1,000 | Interface: 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 3 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Quiet buttons, 10-meter wireless connectivity, 2 x AA batteries (claimed 24-month battery life) US$17,10 View at Amazon Near-silent operation Compact Short on buttons No Bluetooth connectivity

If you’re looking for something that’s seen and not heard, then this is the best mouse for you. Because the Logitech M330 Silent Plus is so compact and silent, it’s the perfect mouse for using on an airplane tray next to a sleeping neighbor or at a cafe.

Just slip it into your laptop bag when you’re ready to go, and weighing less than a quarter of a pound, you won’t even notice the added bulk. It's the perfect mouse for working from home as well.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

5. Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse The legend returns DPI: 3200 | Interface: Wired | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Classic design, Programmable buttons, Subdued white lighting Check Amazon Solid design Responsive Not wireless

While it seems like all of our peripherals are either being fitted with unnecessary lighting or morphed into odd shapes, there are still some mice out there that you can take seriously from looks alone.

The Microsoft Classic Intellimouse, for example, touts a classic design and appealing white lighting, and it is a breath of fresh air. It also beefs up the sensor, allowing users to ramp up the DPI to 3,200. It’s not wireless, and it’s hardly made for gaming, but if you’re in the market for a mouse that’ll help you get all your work done, the Microsoft Classic Intellimouse may be the best mouse for you.

Read the full review: Microsoft Classic IntelliMouse

(Image credit: Anker)

6. Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical Mouse It looks weird, but it feels pretty good DPI: 1000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Vertical | Features: No US$22,99 View at Amazon Good for RSI sufferers and prevention Cheap as chips Thumb buttons don't work on Macs Unrefined

Don’t let its odd design and annoying tongue twister moniker fool you. The Anker Vertical Ergonomic Optical mouse is only off putting until you get your hands on it. From the moment you start using this mouse, you’ll know it’s the best mouse for you. Sure, it’s built a little more cheaply than other ergonomic mice. But look at it this way: it’s an affordable way to prevent RSI.

(Image credit: Apple)

7. Apple Magic Mouse 2 As ever, Apple thinks different DPI: 1300 | Interface: Bluetooth | Buttons: 0 | Ergonomic: Ambidextrous | Features: Multi-touch Check Amazon Looks fantastic Multi-touch is clever Expensive Spectacularly uncomfortable (for us; your mileage may vary)

When Apple isn’t busy making very expensive phones and even more expensive PC powerhouses like the new Mac Pro 2019, it’s hard at work crafting one of the strangest yet most effective mice we’ve ever laid our hands on.

If you find yourself doing a double take when looking at the specs, as there are no buttons on the Magic Mouse 2. This mouse is completely controlled by gestures, giving it all the benefits of a trackpad, as well as a mouse.

(Image credit: Logitech)

8. Logitech MX Ergo Wireless A brilliant ergonomic mouse DPI: 512 – 2048 | Interface: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless | Buttons: 8 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Trackball, USB dongle, Logitech ‘Flow’ software compatibility for use with up to three PCs simultaneously, micro USB charging, precision mode US$94,15 View at Amazon Comfortable design Accurate trackball No left-handed version Tilt options are limited

The third trackball mouse Logitech has put out since 2008, the MX Ergo Wireless is an anomaly in an industry that is otherwise crowded with optical laser mice. As such, it certainly charms those who haven’t quite moved on to the gesture-based desktop trackpads of the present. With the option to lay it flat or use it at a 20-degree angle, this mouse is uniquely satisfying, and the best mouse if you’re looking for versatility.

Read the full review: Logitech MX Ergo Wireless

(Image credit: Logitech)

9. Logitech MX Vertical Navigation and comfort DPI: 4,000 | Interface: Bluetooth (pairs with up to three devices); USB-C | Buttons: 6 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: Ergonomic build, Easy-Switch and Flow-Enabled, Fast recharging, Cursor speed switch US$81,99 View at Amazon Comfortable design Four-month battery life Expensive

If you’re looking for an extremely comfortable mouse that will make your work day a little less rigorous, you’ll need the best mouse that’s ergonomically-focused like the Logitech MX Vertical. It’s a great example of what these mice are capable of.

As the name suggests, it’s a vertical mouse, but it actually feels a lot more natural in your hand that you would think. Plus, it helps reduce the amount of stress you have to exert on your wrist and hand muscles. As an added bonus, there’s a handy little button at the top that lets you seamlessly swap between different computers for an even more seamless productivity process.

Read the full review: Logitech MX Vertical

(Image credit: Razer)

10. Razer DeathAdder Chroma When plain old death isn't enough DPI: 10,000 | Interface: USB | Buttons: 5 | Ergonomic: Right-handed | Features: lighting effects US$59,99 View at Amazon Very comfortable Very accurate Lighting feels a bit gimmicky Software can be a bit flaky

Razer products aren’t for everyone. Specifically, they appeal to an audience that enjoys the svelte industrial design of an Apple gadget, but with a gamer-centric slant. That’s especially the case with the DeathAdder Chroma, a mouse that comes with 16.8 million LED-backlit color options out of the box, along with a hyper-accurate 10,000 DPI sensor.

Read the full review: Razer DeathAdder Chroma