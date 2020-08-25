Best gaming headphones in South Africa

There’s no better way to immerse in your game than with one of the best gaming headsets.

The best gaming headset helps bring any game, movie and music to life, and it’s a vital part of any gaming PC setup. Poor audio is an effective way to ruin your gaming experience, whether you're traversing an open world game , sniping opponents in the best PC games or watching the biggest blockbusters on your PC. And, there’s really nothing more immersive than a quality gaming headset.

Sure, there are many excellent computer speakers out there. However, the best gaming headsets deliver superb sound quality while also bringing depth to the sound with excellent sound staging and surround sound. They’re also less disruptive – when you’re battling monsters in Doom Eternal late at night, you know you won’t wake your family or neighbors with those loud weapons. And finally, they cater to all types of gamers in terms of comfort, from those who play casually to the hardcore ones who spend hours upon hours gaming.

There are a few excellent candidates out there, so we handpicked the best gaming headsets of 2020 for you. Each one has been tested and reviewed by us, so you’re making a sound investment, whichever one you choose.

SteelSeries Arctis Pro takes SteelSeries' impeccable audio to the next level. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

1. SteelSeries Arctis Pro PC gaming’s best kept secret Interface: Wired (USB) | Features: 40mm drivers, Retractable boom microphone, DTS Headphone:X v2.0, RGB lighting, Included DAC US$251,01 View at Amazon Included DAC Audiophile worthy sound Surround sound not great

SteelSeries is known for offering impeccable audio, but the SteelSeries Arctis Pro takes things to the next level. This headset doesn’t just offer up immersive surround sound for all the explosive action of your favorite games, but thanks to its included DAC (digital to audio converter), the Arctis Pro also serves you well when listening to your favorite music. One of the best PC gaming headsets to date, this one’s a little on the pricey side, but when you consider just how comfortable and exceptional sounding this headset is, well, it’s easy to see why it’s one of the best gaming headsets you can buy today.

For years, the Astro A50 has been one of the best gaming headsets. (Image credit: Astro)

2. Astro A50 Wireless (2019) Like the Cadillac of PC gaming headsets Interface: Wireless | Features: Dolby Audio; Works with PS4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PC, and mobile; Astro Audio; 5.8GHz wireless tech with MixAmp; USB charging with base station Check Amazon Dolby Audio sounds amazing Supremely comfortable Edgy aesthetics

For years, the Astro A50 has been one of the best gaming headsets, known for premium comfort and audio quality. And, the 2019 model improves it on almost every level. Not only is the sound quality still there in full, but it looks better, with a full-black design, rather than the clashing colors of past models. The docking station is also smaller and less of an eyesore. Just keep in mind that this is still a pricey headset.

The Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset has sound and mic quality that rivals headsets. (Image credit: Corsair)

3. Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset The budget king Interface: Wired (analog) | Features: 50mm drivers, Easy on-ear volume and mute controls, Multi-platform compatibility US$34,99 View at CORSAIR Strong stereo sound Excellent value Mic easily misplaced

Usually when you're purchasing anything, including gaming peripherals, you get what you pay for. You don't go into Walmart, pick up a $50/£50 gaming headset and expect to be blown away, at least not usually. Well, Corsair takes this rule and turns it on its head. The Corsair HS50 is, for the budget gamer, the best PC gaming headset you can get today. Retailing at $50 in the US, the HS50 has sound and mic quality that rivals headsets that are double the price. Everything, down to the build materials, radiates quality. If you don't mind forgoing some extra bells and whistles – like 7.1 surround and Bluetooth connectivity, for example – then you need to take a look at the Corsair HS50.

You can get high quality lossless audio playback with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. (Image credit: SteelSeries)

4. SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless A wireless headset with wired sound Interface: Wireless (Bluetooth) | Features: Dual-battery charging system, Bluetooth connectivity, 40mm drivers US$263,99 View at Amazon Lossless audio Convenient dual battery system Expensive

Compromises are a part of everyday life, but nobody actually enjoys making them. Luckily, you won’t have to with the SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless. With it, you can get high quality lossless audio playback with a wireless headset. And, when you add the unique and ultra-convenient dual-battery charging system that lets you wear this headset in perpetuity to the mix, you have a formula for one of the best PC gaming headsets we've ever had the chance to use. If you have the money, and you absolutely need the best wireless headphones money can buy, this is your best bet.

The Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero offers great sound quality coupled with its ProSpecs Glasses Relief system. (Image credit: Turtle Beach)

5. Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero How elite is the Elite Atlas Aero? Interface: Wireless connectivity | Features: Metal headband, powerful desktop software, enable Waves NX 3D Audio, ProSpecs Glasses Relief system US$99,95 View at Microsoft US ProSpecs Glasses Relief system Plenty of features Questionable aesthetic

Yes, there might be a few things that hold the Turtle Beach Elite Atlas Aero back from true greatness – namely, its tight fit and not-so-appealing aesthetic. However, when it comes to what really matters, this headset delivers. With great sound quality to start, coupled with its ProSpecs Glasses Relief system to make it more comfortable for wearers with glasses, plethora of features and incredibly powerful software, this is one of the best gaming headsets we’ve ever put over our ears. And, for it, you’ll be happy to pay what would have felt like an exuberant price.

1More H1007 Spearhead over ear (Image credit: 1More)

6. 1More H1007 Spearhead Affordable surround sound Interface: Wired (USB and 3.5mm) | Features: Floating headband, 53mm drivers, 7.1 surround sound Solid build Extra bass

We like 1More for its superb all-round value. Its headphones regularly overdeliver on sound and build against a very reasonable price point, and that is definitely the case here too. The build quality is excellent, especially compared to other products in this price band. We're a fan of floating headbands, especially for gaming headsets, because you get optimal pressure and comfort without having to fiddle with cups sliding up and down every time you fit them. These generously oversized cups are swivel mounted to ensure a good seal against the head, and the faux leather padding feels surprisingly durable.

The surprise is the decent 7.1 surround sound, a real bonus at this low price. Thanks in part to the outsized 53mm driver the overall sound is great, rivalling some sets ranked far higher on this list, especially for bass. The lack of a boom mic raises some concern, but the condenser mic built into the left cup worked perfectly well according to feedback from our online team mates.

The Razer Nari Ultimate has haptic motors in the ear cups that make your ears vibrate. (Image credit: Razer)

7. Razer Nari Ultimate Feel the game Interface: Wireless | Features: 8-hour battery life, HyperSense haptic feedback, compatible with many devices, 50mm drivers US$199,99 View at Microsoft US Great sound Tons of connectivity Haptic vibrations are divisive

Anyone can simply just listen to their games, but with the Razer Nari Ultimate, you can feel them as well. This gaming headset has haptic motors in the ear cups that make your ears vibrate. That’s more than enough to make this at least a curious headset, but when paired with the long battery life, amazing sound quality and comfortable build, it’s clearly one of the best gaming headsets out there. Do yourself a favor and turn off the haptic feedback, even when you’re listening to music.

The Astro A20 boasts solid stereo sound performance. (Image credit: Astro)

8. Astro A20 The best of both worlds Interface: Wireless | Features: Long-lasting battery life, Astro Command Center software, console compatibility US$218,15 View at Amazon High quality sound Sturdy, comfortable build Expensive for its class

If you're searching for one of the best PC gaming headsets, but the $300 price tags on those high-end cans make your stomach turn, you should take a closer look at the Astro A20. Boasting solid stereo sound performance in a wireless headset, not to mention the superb 15-hour battery life, this headset has all the necessary qualities that you might want in its price range. Sure, it doesn't come with surround sound, but it more than makes up for it with its economy and battery life.

Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 provides fantastic sound quality without being tethered with a wire. (Image credit: Asus)

9. Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 Shiny Interface: Wireless (Bluetooth) | Features: 7.1-channel surround sound, 50mm Neodymium drivers, Bluetooth, Built-in DAC US$320,19 View at Amazon Great sound quality Aesthetic Expensive

With its Republic of Gamers brand, Asus has built a reputation for being the name behind some of the best gaming peripherals to constantly meet consumer standards. The Asus ROG Strix Fusion 700 joins their ranks. Packed with 50mm Neodymium drivers and Bluetooth compatibility, this gaming headset provides fantastic sound quality without being tethered with a wire. It’s even compatible with other gaming platforms, so you won’t have to switch between different headsets. It’s a little pricey, but considering how good this headset sounds and how flexible it is, we’d say it’s worth it.

Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament is extremely comfortable to wear and boasts top-notch sound. (Image credit: Turtle Beach)

10. Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament Loud and clear Interface: Wired (USB and 3.5mm) | Features: Prospecs glasses relief, Multi-platform support, 50mm drivers US$149,99 View at Microsoft US Comfortable High sound quality Kind of expensive

If you're the type of gamer who likes to let the world know you're playing games, the Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament may just be the best PC gaming headset for you. Not only is it extremely comfortable to wear, but its 50mm drivers mean that sound quality is always top notch – even if it could have a bit more bass in the mix. You really do have to like the 'gamer aesthetic' however, as its plastic build and orange highlights personify the style. Still, if you can get past or embrace the looks and the price tag, there's a lot to love about the Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament.

1More E1020BT Spearhead in-ear headphones (Image credit: 1More)

11. 1More E1020BT Spearhead In-Ear Great sound for mobile gamers on a budget Interface: Bluetooth wireless | Features: Neckbuds, 32g, dual titanium and graphene drivers Lightweight Fast charge Looks cheap

For gaming buds the overall sound, lightness and fit of these Bluetooth neck buds was so good they earned a place in the main wireless earbuds section, too. For the price these are an unbeatable combination of audio quality and features that rounds out the mobile gaming experience.

Don't be put off by the shiny plastic construction: they're well built but still light enough for extended sessions or even all-day wear, and with a very comfortable neckband. The dual titanium and graphene drivers deliver a properly rich sound with so much depth it almost fools you into thinking you're wearing over-ears. For team games, and for taking calls, the built-in mic is remarkably effective too. The on-the-go mobile gamer will appreciate the fast charge where just a couple of minutes plugged into a powerbank gets you additional hours of gaming.

