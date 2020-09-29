Code for Change offers free programming training for High School students

Non-profit organisation Code for Change is offering high school students the opportunity to get experience with front-end web development and coding.

The free-to-use training platform works using CodeJIKA programme. It has been used in over 250 schools since its launch in 2017.

"Our goal is to build a vibrant eco-system of student-run coding clubs in secondary schools throughout Africa," said the company on its website.

Code for Change has major investment from key partners including Google, HKLM and Adobe which all make offering this key skill feature easier.

South Africa's education is attempting to reform to meet new world standards which include students learning to code earlier in their schooling career.

Currently, many only find out about computer science once they're at university which is considered quite late to pick up these skills.

CodeJIKA teaches foundational coding, web development, and computer science skills, specifically with schools and communities that are mostly offline or rely on phones and mobile data.

"Code for Change is building an eco-system of coding skills and digital entrepreneurs in secondary schools to help build the new South African economy," it said.