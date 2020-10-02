Cobra Kai season 3 trailer reveals January 2021 release date and dark times for its heroes

Cobra Kai will start the next chapter of its epic dojo rivalry on January 8, 2021, when the reboot returns for its third season on Netflix.

Star and producer William Zabka unveiled the trailer on Twitter today, which showed the fallout of the distressing events of the Season 2 finale. While not much about the Season 3 plot was revealed, we do know now that Season 4 is already in production.

The first two seasons of the show premiered on YouTube Red before Netflix acquired the show in June of this year. We'll have to wait and see if that Netflix money leads to an increase in production values for the new season, because the new trailer drops a few juicy tidbits but otherwise doesn't show much footage.

Season 3 @CobraKaiSeries premieres January 8, 2021 only @netflix Season 4 officially in training. Cobra Kai Never Dies #CobraKaiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/0peIU8MccROctober 2, 2020

In the new trailer – which is filled with spoilers from the previous season's finale – we see that Cobra Kai phenom Miguel, who was badly hurt in the previous season, does survive his injuries. But whether he fully recovers from them remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, his teacher, Johnny Lawrence, looks haunted after Miguel's injury and losing the dojo to Kreese, and both he and his son Robbie appear to be behind bars during various shots of the trailer. While Johnny fights to win Cobra Kai back, Daniel LaRusso — star of the original Karate Kid films — must choose between Miyagi-Do and his family.

With Season 3 still three months off, that will give you plenty of time to rewatch the show's epic fights, or catch up if you haven't given the excellent spiritual spinoff a try.