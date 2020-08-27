Cloud Equity Group acquires Conseev web hosting portfolio

Cloud Equity Group has announced that it has completed its acquisition of all of the web hosting companies owned by the software development firm Conseev for an undisclosed sum.

Conseev has been acquiring and consolidating web hosting companies since it was first founded back in 2011. The 11 distinct hosting brands owned by the firm provide web hosting services to subscribers worldwide through an international footprint which spans over 30 countries.

Managing partner at Cloud Equity Group, Sean Frank provided further insight on its acquisition of Conseev in a press release, saying:

“We believe strongly in the long-term growth tailwinds around the hosting sector, and are excited to partner with Juan and his team to continue to build an international conglomerate with real scale advantages and a differentiated value proposition for its customers.”

Conseev's web hosting portfolio

As part of the deal, Cloud Equity Group has acquired IQNect Hosting, Cloak Hosting, VPSCheap, tmzVPS, EasySEOHost, Idologic Networks, The Prime Host, Service Site Hosting, PureSpeed Hosting, Web Weaver Elite Web Hosting, and TechArk Internet Services from Conseev.

Now that the acquisition has closed, Conseev's former hosting companies will continue to be led by its current management team which includes chief operating officer Juan Costa who praised the deal, saying:

“As an 8-year web hosting veteran, I’m very enthusiastic about what Cloud Equity Group can bring to the table. It’s rare to find a group that provides the benefits of belonging to a larger organization (more resources and larger network) without the usual downsides of strict horizontal integration.”

Conseev's former web hosting companies will now have more resources, a larger network and even more ways to reach potential customers as a result of Cloud Equity Group's acquisition.