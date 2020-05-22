Civilization 6 free on Epic Games

Civilization 6 or Civilization VI is following in the footsteps of GTA V as the next game up for grabs, free of charge, on the Epic Games' store.

It seems Epic Games is nowhere near done making lockdown that much more bearable. Rumour has it there is a whole selection of games planned as freebies in coming weeks.

Civilization VI will be available until May 28 and once downloaded it will remain in your library permanently.

Unfortunately, the giveaway doesn't come with any DLC but eager gamers can easily upgrade to Platinum Edition for $39.99 or roughly R708. You can do so for even less if you still have your GTA V giveaway coupon.

According to Reddit rumours, which correctly predicted the GTA V and Civilization VI freebies, Borderlands: The Handsome Collection and Ark: Survival Evolved are next on the free-list.

While we wait for rumours to be confirmed on May 28, gamers can happily bide their time playing one of the most-loved strategy games out there.