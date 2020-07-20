Christopher Nolan's Tenet release date is delayed again, but it's still coming in 2020

Watched Tenet yet? Here's the Tenet ending explained.

Update: This headline originally stated that Tenet had been delayed indefinitely, but we've updated this to reflect the fact that another date will be announced imminently, and that the film is still scheduled for 2020.

Original story: Christopher Nolan's Tenet has been delayed yet again, this time to an unspecified point in 2020. The mysterious sci-fi movie was scheduled to release on August 12, moving from a previous release date of July 17, but now it's been removed from Warner's release calendar for the time being.

The movie is largely considered the blockbuster that'll get theaters started again after a long dormant period, but that's looked uncertain ever since Covid-19 cases started to spike to unprecedented levels in the US over the past few weeks.

"We will share a new 2020 release date imminently for Tenet, Christopher Nolan’s wholly original and mind-blowing feature," Warner Bros' Toby Emmerich said in a statement captured by Variety.

Warner previously explained that the movie would be available to watch in theaters for a longer window than you'd usually expect for a blockbuster film, presumably because of the compromises in attendance numbers and incremental reopenings that theaters will need to make over the coming months.

Moviegoers might have a long wait ahead

Right now, it seems unlikely that any major theatrical releases are going to happen in the traditional summer blockbuster season, even though movies like Mulan and Bill and Ted 3 are still scheduled for this August as it stands.

While internationally, theaters have started reopening, including in China, we expect movie studios will lack the confidence to release a major new film until American theaters reopen across the entire country.

The AMC theater chain is reopening in waves in the US, beginning on July 30, with a lot of safety measures in place.