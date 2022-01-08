Chelsea vs Chesterfield live stream: how to watch FA Cup online, Third Round football

Derbyshire minnows Chesterfield will be hoping for a little bit of FA Cup magic as they come up against the reigning Champions League holders at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Follow our guide for all the ways to watch a Chelsea vs Chesterfield live stream, and catch this FA Cup third round tie.

Watch Chelsea vs Chesterfield live stream Date: Saturday, January 8 Start time: 5.30pm GMT / 12.30pm EST / 9.30am PST / 11pm IST / 4.30am AEDT / 6.30am NZDT / Venue: Stamford Bridge, London FREE live stream: BBC iPlayer US live stream: ESPN Plus (US)

The Spireites are top of the National League in the fifth tier of English football, while Chelsea sit third in the Premier League.

Thomas Tuchel's side have lost back-to-back finals in the last two years following defeats to Arsenal and Leicester at Wembley, and will be keen to make a good start to this year's campaign as they look to go one better.

While few pundits are likely to give non-league Chesterfield a chance of pulling off an upset this afternoon, the Spireites have form in the FA Cup with a historic run that took them to the semi-finals in 96/97.

Here's how to get a Chelsea vs Chesterfield live stream and watch this FA Cup third round fixture online today.

Chelsea vs Chesterfield is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer Chelsea vs Chesterfield is FREE to watch on BBC iPlayer and the BBC sports website, even though it won't be televised on the BBC TV channels. It kicks off at 5.30pm on Saturday, Jan 8. BBC iPlayer is free to watch with a valid TV licence, and the streaming service works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? By using a VPN you can access all the services you rely on from anywhere. Plus, it’ll keep your private information secure online too.

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into BBC iPlayer, you'll want a VPN. This helps you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Chelsea vs Chesterfield live stream in other parts of the world while on your travels.

VPNs are a useful means of getting around this issue. They are cheap and easy to set-up as well. Here's how it's done.

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch Chelsea vs Chesterfield live stream in the US

ESPN Plus ESPN has the rights to the FA Cup in the US, and will be showing a massive 79 live matches during this year's competition on its ESPN Plus streaming service, including this third round clash. ESPN+ only costs $6.99 per month and allows you to watch online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. You'll save even more if you pay for a year in advance - that costs $69.99 for 12 months. But there's even better value to be had, if you grab ESPN+ as part of the big Disney Bundle. As well as ESPN Plus live coverage and documentary action, you'll get access to the Disney Plus catalogue - which features Marvel movies, every Simpsons episode ever, the complete Star Wars canon, Pixar films, and much more - plus all the great shows and movies that Hulu offers. And the cost is super reasonable - for all that content, you only have to pay $13.99 a month for the Disney Plus bundle. Chelsea vs Chesterfield kicks off at 12.30pm EST / 9.30am PST Stateside.