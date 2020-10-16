Changes are coming to DStv Now

MultiChoice has changed the name of its online streaming service from DStv Now to DStv.

MultiChoice has in the past said that a standalone streaming service is in the works. The service will still allow customers to watch whatever they please. The full bouquet of DStv will be available without a satellite connection.

Essentially MultiChoice wants to get people to sign up without a decoder or satellite presumably to rival the international streaming giant Netflix and to compliment it's own OTT service Showmax.

This is another nod to the trend towards streaming services over the standard decoder model which has been popular for years.

"We've changed the name from DStv Now - but kept all the features the same - you can stream your live channels and watch catch up too," said MultiChoice in a statement.

All DStv subscribers are eligible for the DStv streaming service regardless of their package at no extra cost.