CES 2022: all the news straight from the world's largest electronics expo

CES 2022 has now officially started. Yesterday, we got presentations from some of the biggest names in tech, such as Intel, Nvidia, LG, Samsung and Sony, and now the show floor is open.

In previous years, this would mean both press and public could get glimpses of new and upcoming tech from all kinds of companies. However, this year things are a little different.

In late December, the CTA said COVID-19 PCR tests were required of all attendees before they enter any of the venues. However, many companies ended up announcing that they would not be attending CES 2022 in person.

Many publications, including TechRadar, have also decided not to physically attend. This has led to CES 2022 being a 'hybrid' show, where there are some in-person events, with the rest being online only.

Even though we're covering CES 2022 remotely, that won't stop us from bringing you the latest news and announcements from the show. Check out our CES 2022 news and announcements live blog where we'll be keeping you up to date with all the most exciting news coming from CES 2022.

What about safety?

In the face of a rapidly-spreading Omicron COVID variant, a significant portion of tech media plans to cover CES remotely (including TechRadar). However, the in-person is continuing. CTA executives shared this statement with TechRadar earlier in December, although it has since been revised to January 5-7:

"CES will be Jan 5-8 in Las Vegas with strong safety measures in place. The event will have a global technology focus, including innovations developed to fight COVID-19. Thousands of entrepreneurs, businesses, media and buyers are planning to come to Las Vegas. Top leaders from federal and state and foreign governments are attending. And, we have received several thousand new registrants since late last week. Given CES’ comprehensive health measures - vaccination requirement, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests - coupled with lower attendance and social distancing measures, we are confident that attendees and exhibitors will have a socially distanced but worthwhile and productive event."



Several major exhibitors have changed their CES plans, including Microsoft, Lenovo, Meta, Amazon, and Twitter (as of Dec. 22, the CTA put the number of companies canceling at 72 but noted that it added 60 new companies).

These companies will no longer host in-person presences but most will be run streaming press conferences and host digital exhibits. These changes are in addition to multiple brands taking a more virtual presence (LG), or sending a skeleton crew (JLab Audio). You can read more in our piece exploring CES vs Omicron and we examine the efficacy of huge in-person conferences here.

CES 2022 cancellations: over 75 companies now out of in-person event

Officially, CES 2022 runs from Wednesday, January 5 through Friday, January 7, 2022 - with a day being taken off to reduce the risk of COVID infections. That's when the show floor will be open, with attendees able to walk around to check out the different booths - as long as they have official documentation that they've been vaccinated.

Like previous conferences, however, there are two days of press conferences that happen before the show floor opens that take place on Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4.

That includes CES Unveiled that took place on Monday, January 3 and the big press events from LG, Samsung and Sony that happened on Tuesday.

When most folks get there on Wednesday, the CES show floor will be open from 10am PST until 6pm PST then from 9am to 6pm PST from Thursday to Friday. CES 2022 will officially wrap up at 4pm PST on Friday, January 7.

So, what are we seeing from there?

Latest CES 2022 news

LG at CES

LG is promising a full-sized booth at CES 2022, complete with helpful guides (maybe fewer than 2020) and a bunch of AR and VR experiences. We're not sure how much of the 2022 products will be on display (get it?).

In addition to a video teaser from EGOT winner John Legend and promises of a big January 4 CES 2022 event called "LG World Premier," we now know about LG's line of weird, movable TVs and a powerful new - its first - gaming laptop. The LG 17G90Q is so big (17-inch screen), hardcore (Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card), and exciting that it's already won a CES 2022 innovation award.

There's a chance we may get a first look at the brand's new OLED.EX TV technology, too. These displays aren't set to enter production until April next year at the earliest, but we'll settle for a hype-inducing demonstration at CES 2022.

The new laptop and crazy TVs are likely just scratching the surface of what LG has in store for CES 2022, mind. Keep watching this space for more details.

The latest LG CES 2022 news:

Samsung at CES 2022

From TVs to phones to appliances you’ll be able to buy in 2022, as well as chef bots and ball robot concepts that may never reach the market, Samsung always has a lot to show at CES, and we anticipate a similar range of products shown off at CES 2022.

The show has yet to begin, but we've already heard all about the brand new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. We may get a hint at the Samsung Galaxy S22 during the show itself.

Samsung has also lifted the lid on its exciting 2022 lineup of TVs, which feature a range of new technologies that aim to make your movies and TV shows look better than ever, including MicroLED, mini-LED and QLED. Samsung is a force to be reckoned with in the TV world, so we can't wait to check out these new products. They're sure to be impressive.

The latest Samsung CES 2022 news:

Sony at CES 2022

Sony had a big and varied CES 2022 showcase. The biggest headline is the introduction of the PlayStation VR 2 and its PlayStation VR Sense Controllers.

There wasn't a huge amount of detail, but Sony confirmed the handset will come with eye-tracking, haptic feedback, 4KD HDR, Foveated rendering and a 110-degree field of view.

Sony also confirmed it is making its way into the vehicle space with a new company called Sony Mobility Inc. The company revealed a new Vision S prototype car, which was an SUV.

It also confirmed it will be working on a commerical launch of the first Sony EV. We don't yet know when that'll be, but it's coming at some stage in the future.

Sony's TV tech wasn't part of the show, but it revealed some new technology before the show began. The Sony Master Series A95K is the first-ever commierical QD-OLED TV. Sony says it boasts 200% color saturation of a normal LED-LCD TV with wider viewing angles and better black levels.

The latest Sony CES 2022 news:

TCL at CES 2022

TCL has embraced CES as a launchpad for its new products coming out in the year and concepts we might not see for awhile.

CES 2022 hasn't been any different, and we've seen it announce new products for the TV space as well as mobile products. The company has confirmed it will "upgrade its entire lineup of TVs" this year. We don't have a huge amount of detail on all of that.

What we do know about is its next 98-inch TV called the 98R7. It's already on sale for $7,732 for those in the US, and we've yet to hear if it's coming to the UK or Australia.

There's also the TCL X925 Pro which is an 8K 85-inch TV that is meant to be incredibly bright. Sadly, we've yet to see this one in person.

In the world of mobile, we've seen two new cheap phones from the company, three tablets and a pair of smart glasses. The phones aren't super exciting, but one of the tablets uses E Ink technology and it's a color version.

The smart glasses seem interesting as well - they're called the NXTWEAR Air - and they include two Full HD screens. You'll have to connect these to an additional device for them to work.

The latest TCL CES 2022 news:

Intel at CES 2022

Intel used CES 2022 to introduce a variety of mobile processors that we expect to see in many of the laptops and ultrabooks at the show. Its new H-series chips - the most powerful of the range - will be coming to over 100 laptop designs.

The flagship is the Core i9-12900HK with six performance cores (with hyper-threading) and eight efficiency cores (without hyper-threading) making a total of 14-cores and 20-threads.

Intel claims this is its fastest mobile processor ever, and it is said to be 28% faster when gaming when compared to the 11980HK. There are eight products in the H-series, while the P-series features six products and the U-series has five.

The latest Intel CES 2022 news:

Nvidia at CES 2022

Nvidia isn't showing products on the show floor at CES 2022, but it has still revealed a new processors. The brand just revealed two new desktop GPUs and two new mobile GPUs.

The brand confirmed the new RTX 3090 Ti is coming, but there weren't a huge amount of details and we only got a quick glimpse of the processor itself. You should also expect this to be incredibly expensive.

There's also an RTX 3080 Ti and the RTX 3070 Ti. The first of those two is supposedly going to be capable of driving equivalent performance to the Nvidia RTX Titan. You can learn more about these below.

The latest Nvidia CES 2022 news:

AMD at CES 2022

AMD didn't give us the most exciting launch of CES 2022, but it remained an important one of the computing calendar. Its new Ryzen 6000 series mobile processors were the stars of the show,

AMD claims these will be more powerful and more power efficient than previous iterations... but it would say that. In fact AMD says these will allow for 24 hour battery life on some laptops in certain scenarios.

The latest AMD CES 2022 news:

Panasonic at CES 2022

Panasonic used CES 2022 to reveal its first ever 77-inch OLED TV. It's called the Panasonic LZ2000 OLED TV and it comes with a 4K HDR panel and HDMI 2.1 compatibility.

The unique element is the audio, which includes a new "beam-forming technology" speaker array that replaces traditional front-firing speakers. The idea is this can better direct sound toward the viewer.

There are three modes to choose from, which are Pinpoint mode for specific spots, Area mode for larger spaces and Spot mode for something in the middle that focuses the volume at a specific seat.

We don't yet know how much this is set to cost, but Panasonic says it'll go on sale sometime between June and August.

The latest Panasonic CES 2022 news:

Hisense at CES 2022

Hisense never gets the same amount of airtime as companies like Sony, Samsung and LG at CES, but it’s still worth a stop at the company’s booth if you’re walking around the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This year, there's lots to talk about. The highlight is its new top-end L9G TriChroma Laser TV, plus there are brand new Hisense U7H, U8H and U9H models that add mini-LED backlights and more contrast controls.

The latest Hisense CES 2022 news:

Our predictions for...

Cameras at CES 2022

The camera world has increasingly shunned CES in recent years, in favor of trade shows like Japan’s CP+ or dedicated events. But that doesn’t mean we might not get some surprises or big photographic reveals, like the Sony Airpeak drone last year.

One of the main cameras we’re expecting to see in early 2022 is the Canon EOS R5c, which is expected to be a video-focused version of the Canon EOS R5. The rumors suggest it’ll include active cooling to help overcome the R5’s overheating limitations. Will we see it at CES 2022? It’s perhaps more likely to arrive at its own event, though Canon did tease the Canon EOS 1D X Mark III at CES 2020 – so we’re not ruling it out.

Beyond the traditional camera giants, the action cam maker Insta360 has traditionally gone big at CES before, so it’s possible we’ll see a new addition to its modular One R system. The CES stage is also ideal for new photographic players to tease their tech – we’re hoping to see some innovators like the Pixii Camera shake things up a bit.

Lastly, don’t rule out some more updates to Sony’s Airpeak drone platform, and some more news on the VR capture front. With more of us working from home than ever before, Canon’s new 3D VR lens could be just the start of a new trend that’s fanned by CES 2022.

Phones at CES 2022

CES isn’t a big stage for phones coming out this year – that’s usually Mobile World Congress (MWC), which happens in February – but several brands choose to debut some new handsets at the first big annual show. These include some flagship devices but mostly mid-range and budget phones, as companies save their heavy hitters for MWC.

As previously mentioned in their own sections, we expect Samsung and TCL to have several devices on display, if previous CES shows are anything to go by. That includes pricier Samsung mid-range devices like follow-ups to the Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A72, as well as the potential debut of the still-unseen Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. For TCL, we’d expect the first round of devices in the TCL 30 lineup, with others coming later in the year.

It’s possible we see other brands show off their traditional phones, as Motorola has done with Moto G phones in years past. But we’re also expecting non-traditional phones, especially flexible-display devices: both the TCL Rollable and LG Rollable were shown off at CES 2021, and though neither has reached the market (RIP LG phones), they’re still showing where phone design could go.

Audio at CES 2022

We’re spoiled when it comes to audio products at trade shows. Between NAB, The Bristol Hi-Fi Show and CanJam, we have a new event every three months that will show us what’s hot in the world of hi-fi headphones, speakers and soundbars. That said, while we have plenty of opportunities to get our ears on the latest and greatest cans, CES provides the unique opportunity of seeing what comes next – i.e. the experimental stuff.

In years past, that’s included Creative’s Super X-Fi technology and Sony 360 Reality Audio and we’re expecting to see more upgrades to both technologies at this year’s event.

Beyond headphones, expect to see plenty of new Bluetooth speakers and soundbars from LG, Samsung and Sony – plus bookshelves and standing speakers from Klipsch, JBL and more. That’s a fairly murky prediction, honestly, but the world of hi-fi moves fast and products are announced and released faster than most folks can keep up with them.

TVs at CES 2022

Bigger. Brighter. More pixels. Better contrast. It sounds so simple when you break it down like that, but in reality those are the four traits that every TV maker in the whole world are chasing right now. Bigger screens have always been a trend at CES but these past few years we’ve seen some truly super-sized models reaching upwards of 90 inches. Crossing that barrier will be difficult - and expensive - but it’s only a matter of time until we see affordable 100-inch TVs.

In terms of brightness and contrast, we’ll be looking for new Mini LED TVs to push the envelope on both fronts. We got our first batch of models from LG and Samsung this year in the form of the Samsung QN90A QLED TV and LG QNED99, and both blew us away.

There are some interesting rumors floating around about what could come next for display technologies - holographic and transparent TVs anyone? - but we’ll just have to wait until we get to Vegas to find out what the big three have in store for us.

Smart Home at CES 2022

Touchless tech was a big thing at CES 2021; from Kohler’s kitchen faucet that can dispense water by simply placing a hand in front of it, to Arlo’s video doorbell that can alert you when someone is standing on your doorstep rather than actually needing to push the doorbell itself. Thanks to the on-going effects from the global pandemic we expect to see a lot more touchless tech at CES 2022.

There’s likely to also be the usual crop of smart home devices including home security cameras with better resolutions and smarter AI that can help ensure you’re not plagued by unwanted motions alerts. We also expect to see a plethora of robot vacuums that offer better suction and utilize AI to navigate around your home, carefully avoiding obstacles such as socks that have escaped from the laundry pile and rogue phone charging cables.

Wearables at CES 2022

Most of the big names in fitness tracking (including Garmin and Fitbit) prefer to host their own events for each of their product launches rather than doing a big reveal at CES. That doesn’t mean Fitbit will be entirely absent from CES 2022, though.

Fitbit is now owned by Google, which is working to bring Fitbit apps and celebrations to its own smartwatch operating system, WearOS. CES is traditionally used as a showcase for new Wear OS watches, with companies like Skagen, Suunto, and Withings all showing off their latest Google-powered devices, so the 2022 show could give us our first glimpse of how the Fitbit integration will work on a smartwatch.

We could also see some fitness trackers that are a little outside the norm. At CES 2021, UK-based DNABand revealed a watch that uses data derived from a saliva sample to provide customized advice while you’re shopping for groceries. It’s likely that we’ll see something equally unusual at the 2022 show, and we’ll be keeping a close eye on the startups showing off weird and wonderful wearables in the hopes of attracting an investor’s attention.

One final possibility is the appearance of ‘fitness tracking as a service’. We’ve seen some interesting developments in this area recently, with Amazon and Fitbit both releasing new devices that keep some insights hidden behind a paywall. At CES 2022, it’s possible that we might get our first glimpse of a fitness tracker that’s free up-front, but requires a rolling monthly subscription if you want to see your health data.

CES 2022: how to register

Registration for CES 2022 is available now to the consumer technology industry now at the CES website. In terms of cost, the CTA plans to charge a $300 fee. The fee will apply to most attendees, including retailers, but like in past years, credentialed journalists and analysts will be exempt.