CES 2021: This AI dog collar tells you how your pup is really feeling

If your dog could talk, what would it say? Well, thanks to the PetPuls AI-powered dog collar, you can get a glimpse into your pup's state of mind. Well, sort of, anyway.

Debuted at CES 2021, the PetPuls smart collar uses artificial intelligence and built-in microphones to track your dog's barks and detect five different emotional states: happy, anxious, sad, angry, and relaxed.

But, is it really possible to quantify the emotions of our pets? We sat down to speak with the director of global marketing for Petpuls, Andrew Gil, about the super smart dog collar.

According to Gil, PetPuls uses a database of more than 10,000 bark samples from 50 breeds of dogs in four different sizes, and the collar sends the information to an app on your phone via Wi-Fi, letting you know how your dog is feeling.

The collar also doubles up as an activity tracker, with a built-in accelerometer that calculates the number of calories your pooch has burned by the hour, day, week, or month.

Right now, Petpuls is in the midst of an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, where you can pre-order it for a special early bird price of $79 (about £60 / AU$100), with US shipping estimated to start in August this year.