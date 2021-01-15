Cell C migrating its customers off its network

Cell C is migrating its customers off its radio access network, as part of its plan to decommission its expensive radio infrastructure.

Customers will be moved to Cell C's roaming partners' network – MTN and Vodacom.

The migration of Cell C's contract and broadband customers will take place in phases and is expected to be completed by early February 2021, according to a company statement.

Customers will be alerted via SMS their roaming service will be enabled. Cell C said the change will not result in any additional charges and their customers' existing terms and conditions will remain the same.

Reports suggest that Cell C's prepaid customers will be migrated to MTN's network over a three-year period.

The network's new approach is part of its turnaround strategy, which is "aimed at improving overall operational efficiency and adopting an operating model to partner with the best-of-breed on both infrastructure and services," said the company in a statement.

“In response to a vastly changed business environment, the adoption of the network roaming model will promote more resourceful use of the telecommunications infrastructure capacity in the country, improve the overall network connectivity and provide Cell C customers with a better customer experience.”

How to make the switch

It is recommended that customers manually active their data roaming via their device settings to avoid network disruptions. Apple device users will have their settings activated automatically but for the rest, Cell C has created a useful widget to help users to activate their settings.

You simply select your Android device or Router from a drop-down list and a PDF with step-by-step instructions will be available for download.