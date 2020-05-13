Celebrity details stolen from law firm by Sodinokibi ransomware

Intruders have stolen over 756GB of data from one of the world's top entertainment law firms that includes private correspondence, confidential agreements, and contact details of various celebrities.

The hackers have now threatened to release the entire database belonging to Grubman Shire Meiselas and Sacks in case their undisclosed extortion demand is not met.

Experts believe the company is facing a ransomware attack from a notorious group of hackers known as REvil or Sodinokibi. The group are infamous for taking down foreign currency super-exchange Travelex, as well as HSBC and Royal Bank of Scotland.

As proof of their heist, the hackers have posted two letters signed by Madonna’s agent and Christina Aguilera's music rights apart from several other files with the names of celebrities like Nicki Minaj, Bruce Springsteen, Priyanka Chopra, Sir Elton John, Run DMC, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, and Lady Gaga.

Grubman, Shire, Meiselas and Sacks, which also represents sports stars, as well as big names from the TV and film world, has stated that they are in touch with the experts to handle the matter.

"We can confirm that we've been victimised by a cyber-attack," the firm said in a statement. "We have notified our clients and our staff. We have hired the world's experts who specialise in this area, and we are working around the clock to address these matters."

According to cyber experts, hackers involved in ransomware attacks have started to attack in a two-pronged way and rather than just encrypting devices to extort money, they upload troves of confidential data before encrypting the devices.

If the victims do not agree to pay, this data is then used to blackmail victims and force them to agree with the ransom demands.

