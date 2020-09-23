Celebrate Heritage Day with this free audio tour guide

VoiceMap is offering one free audio tour for a major Cape Town tourist attraction to celebrate Heritage Day.

If you're in the Mother City this week, why not make the most of a day outside by learning more about the city. The weather is expected to be great, so a walk outside now that we're in Level 1 is a great morning activity before your afternoon braai.

There are over 50 tours across the city and you can pick the one you're most interested in and download it for free.

The include a routes to trace the Cape’s original shoreline, explore Bo-Kaap with a local or find out more about the history of Groot Constantia, the oldest wine producing estate in South Africa. There’s even a tour of Table Mountain and one for while you’re queueing for the cablecar.

The VoiceMaps replace the need for a tour guide and impart vital information on the track you are walking along. It really is a fabulous way to meander the city.

How it works

VoiceMap is an audio tour app that uses your phones GPS to identify where you are and guide you as locals, journalists, novelists and podcasters contribute knowledge on your surrounding area.

All you need is your phone and a pair of headphones. It also traces your movement so when you stop to look at a curio shop or just take in the beautiful scenery you can pause and once you start walking it will begin where you left off.

How to get started