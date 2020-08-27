Canon releases firmware for EOS R5 – but doesn’t cool down the overheating debate

Canon has today released the EOS R5’s first firmware update and it’s available to download from the camera maker’s regional websites around the world. However, if you were expecting the firmware to improve on the current video limitations the R5 suffers from (as previous reports indicated it would), you’re going to be sorely disappointed.

The EOS R5 firmware version 1.1.0 only brings a couple of minor upgrades – it improves image stabilization for video recording, while also improving the combined stability of the camera’s in-body image stabilization system when paired with a stabilized lens, specifically the RF 100-500mm f/4.5-7.1 L IS USM telezoom.

According to Canon, the update also ensures that the overheat control on the EOS R5 doesn’t get disabled when using an external monitor or recorder. It will also improve the accuracy of the video time display when recording several short clips back to back.

None of these are quite what we were expecting but Canon has said there’s more to come.

An eye on the future

While announcing the availability of the first EOS R5 firmware, Canon has also teased us about upcoming software updates as well.

We’ll be able to look forward to the addition of CLog3 codec to both the Canon EOS 1D X Mark III and the EOS R5, and options for lower bit rates when recording in 5.5K RAW and 8K RAW on the respective cameras. Lower bit rates will also be available for IPB compression as well.

Canon has confirmed that it's working on a firmware update for the EOS R6 as well which, when released, will bring the same improvements that the EOS R5 has just received.

No release dates for these future updates have been revealed but we’ll bring you news as soon as we know more. And perhaps there will be something more substantial the next time round which might help the EOS R5 compete more strongly with the Sony A7S III.