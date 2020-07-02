Canon announces livestream for 'biggest product launch yet' – here's how to register

Canon has announced the full details of a livestream event for what it's calling its "biggest product launch yet". Considering it's been making cameras for over 80 years, that's quite a big claim.

The event, called 'Reimagine', takes place on July 9 at 8am EDT / 5am PDT / 1pm BST / 10pm AEDT and you'll need to register to tune into the stream and also watch the Q&A session that follows at 1pm EDT / 10am PDT / 6pm BST (or 3am AEDT on July 10).

To register for the launch just head to the event page on Canon UK's website and sign up with your email address (you can opt out of receiving news and offers). Alternatively you can bookmark the Virtual Product Launch page on Canon USA's site.

So, what are we expecting from the launch? Canon hasn't given away many clues in the invite, but rumors have been growing steadily over the past month from Canon Rumors that the camera giant could be fully announcing the Canon EOS R5 and launching the unannounced (yet much-rumored) Canon EOS R6 on that date, alongside several new RF lenses.

Given that this is the first time Canon has ever done an open livestream for a product launch, we're expecting it to be big – and those cameras would certainly deserve that billing.

The event's Q+A will also include chats with several photographers, including Javier Cortes and Wanda Martin, who have all apparently been "among the first to experience Canon’s latest additions to its product range".



(Image credit: Canon Rumors)

Family ties

According to Canon Rumors, six new RF lenses are also expected to be revealed on July 9. These are rumored to include the RF 50mm f/1.8 IS STM, RF 70-200mm f/4L IS USM, RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM, RF 100-500mm f/4-7.1L IS USM, and two intriguing zooms in the form of an RF 600mm f/11 DO IS STM and RF 800mm f/11 DO IS STM.

These lenses were apparently revealed in a leaked family photo of the Canon EOS R line (above), which could give us an indication of where the new cameras might be positioned and also what might happen to existing EOS R cameras.

The Canon EOS R5, which has already been partially announced, is undoubtedly the new flagship mirrorless camera, thanks to specs like 8K video recording and in-body image stabilization. But if the photo is indeed correct, it looks like the existing Canon EOS R, astrophotography-focused Canon EOS Ra and the excellent value Canon EOS RP could all be staying in the lineup.

Whatever happens on July 9, we don't have long to wait – and we'll be bringing you all of the official news as it happens.