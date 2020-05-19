Can The Last of Us 2 PS4 Pro bundle tempt you away from the PS5?

We’re getting closer to the launch of The Last of 2 on June 19, but Sony is hoping it can shift a few more PS4 Pro consoles before the PS5 releases.

The ornately engraved The Last of Us 2 PS4 Pro features Ellie's tattoo design, comes in a customized matte finish, and includes a limited edition DualShock 4 controller. You also get a physical copy of The Last of Part 2, as well as a code to redeem digital content such as a dynamic theme, avatars and other stuff. You can pre-order the console from participating retailers starting from today (May 19).

If you like the look of the limited edition DualShock 4 controller, it’ll be available to purchase separately. It comes in a steel black matte finish with white detailing for the PlayStation face buttons, instead of the usual color combination. The controller is also adorned with The Last of Us Part 2 on the touchpad, presumably to remind you what you’ll be playing throughout June, and features Ellie’s fern tattoo engraved on the right-hand side of the controller.

Sony is also releasing a limited edition PS4 Gold Wireless headset, and the company has partnered with Seagate to produce an officially licensed 2TB external hard drive. Similarly, both items have The Last of Us Part 2 plastered all over them.

Tatts that

Naughty Dog’s art director, John Sweeney, chatted to the PlayStation Blog about the inspiration behind the designs. Turns out it was Ellie’s tattoos that got the creative juices flowing.

“When we first revealed The Last of Us Part II, we had no idea how quickly fans would embrace Ellie’s tattoo,” said Sweeney. “Within a day, we started seeing real-life versions showing up on social media and fans have been sharing photos of their new tattoos with us week after week ever since.

“We considered a few different ideas, but we kept coming back to Ellie’s tattoo. By that point, it had become a symbol of the game and for the community – much like the Firefly logo in the first game. It was the clear choice, but we wondered: what if it could be engraved? It hadn’t been done before, so we weren’t sure it was even possible, but thanks to the incredible efforts of the teams at PlayStation, we found a way.”

So there you have it. You could own the first engraved PlayStation 4 Pro, but is it worth it with the PS5 launch only a few months away? Probably not, but the design is still nice.