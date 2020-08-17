Call out for SA's first fully-digital township tech accelerator

Akro Accelerate, a Cape Town based accelerator, have opened a call for the first fully-digital township tech accelerator.

In partnership with Imvelo Ventures, they are offering start-ups the opportunity to gain mentorship and training, with three being selected to win R100,000 in grant funding.

They are specifically looking for black startups who come from townships, or live in townships or have a strong connection to townships. This is being taken seriously, with those participating required to sign an affidavit confirming this connection.

"We are here to help those innovative and/or tech startups who have big dreams and maybe not have the right access to the right help or right network and we want to help give you the next step forward," the company said in the call announcement.

The thirty start-up selected will receive mentorship and insight into growing their business. Throughout the programme the top contenders are selected, with the top 10 start-ups gaining access to Akro's experts for more in-depth product development assistance.

Closing date for applications is: 21 August. Successful candidates will be notified from 31 August.