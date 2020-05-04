Call of Duty Warzone may be the first CoD game that never stops updating

If you’re a fan of Warzone, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s incredibly popular free-to-play battle royale mode, we have some rather good news.

In an interview with GamerGen, Infinity Ward’s studio narrative director Taylor Kurosaki has said that Warzone will act as “the through line that connects all of the different various sub-franchises of Call of Duty.” In layman’s terms, that means it won't be discarded like yesterday’s dinner as soon as the next Call of Duty comes out.

This should come as a huge relief to anyone who’s grown fond of the massively multiplayer romp, as Call of Duty’s first foray into the battle royale craze, called Blackout, has seemingly been forgotten about since Modern Warfare’s release.

It’s promising, then, that those who have sunk hundreds of hours (and maybe even hundreds of dollars) into Warzone will continue to see it be supported. That doesn’t mean that Warzone won’t adapt and change over time, but as Kurosaki puts it, “Warzone will be the one constant” amid Activision’s annualized franchise.

Redeployment

It’s likely that Warzone will be playable on Xbox Series X and PS5, too, according to Kurosaki. “Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems are out and available I’m sure we’ll support them.”

It makes sense that Activision would want to keep Warzone going as long as possible. The new battle royale mode drew in over 50 million players in its few days after launch, and it’s proven a popular alternative to the likes of battle royale mainstays, Fortnite, Apex Legends and PUBG (though the latter is in hot water with players after adding bots).

Ultimately, it means that Call of Duty’s developers can focus their attention on other modes and the single-player campaign (which was controversially axed for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4) instead of making a new battle royale mode every year. Everybody wins.