Call of Duty: Warzone has PC cheaters in its sights with new ‘security update’

Call of Duty: Warzone is combating cheaters with a new security measure that will hopefully make life harder for those who want to spoil the fun for everyone.

Aimed specifically at PC players - cheating tends to be more prominent on PCs than on consoles - developer Infinity Ward has added mandatory two-factor authentication for those who are using the free-to-play Warzone client.

Oddly, 2FA is not required for those who access Warzone through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, i.e. those who've bought the game, meaning that Warzone will potentially still be vulnerable to cheaters.

And considering that PUBG, another game that also isn’t free-to-play, is awash with cheats, it might suggest that people who pay for games will still find a way to break the rules.

Nevertheless, the news that cheaters will have to jump through more hoops before they ruin everyone else’s enjoyment is pleasing. We also found out recently that suspected Call of Duty: Warzone cheaters will be forced to play with each other, and in-game reporting measures are set to greatly improve.

Infinity Ward announced the new measures in a tweet, which you can see below.

It seems that cheating is on the rise, too, as Riot Games' upcoming first-person competitive shooter, Valorant, is already being plagued by hackers, despite the game only being in a closed beta.

Get in the zone

Warzone has attracted over 60 million players and is set to be supported for many years to come, which is a first for publisher Activision’s annualized series. And there's no sign of the momentum slowing, with regular updates and improvements dropping each week.