Call of Duty: Warzone gives Nvidia GPUs another advantage with DLSS reportedly coming this week

Call of Duty: Warzone will be graced with DLSS support later this week, going by an Nvidia newsletter which was highlighted on Twitter.

Wccftech spotted that Leonardo Leal tweeted that the latest weekly newsletter from Nvidia flags up the full launch of Nvidia Reflex for Overwatch, but in the subject line also mentions that DLSS will be out for Warzone on April 22, this Thursday.

@NVIDIAGeForce I received this week's GeForce newsletter from you guys with this "Warzone DLSS launch on 4/22" text in the subject, but I can't find any news about this on the website, just this text on the email. Is It real? #NVIDIAGeForce #dlss #Warzone

Take this with some caution until we hear it officially from Nvidia, of course – there’s been no official announcement anywhere else, or any other indication save for this purported mention.

However, we did already know that Call of Duty: Warzone was slated for DLSS support back in January (at the same time that the feature was announced as coming to Outriders).

Doubling down

We mentioned Nvidia Reflex becoming available for Overwatch recently, and as you may know, that latency reduction tech is already available with Warzone (in fact, it was introduced last September).

So those with an Nvidia GPU will not only get the benefit of reduced input lag, but also frame-rate boosting via DLSS (it’s one of Nvidia’s best features on the graphics front, and something AMD doesn’t have a rival for – at least not yet, though Team Red is working hard on it).

DLSS essentially upscales the resolution, so you can run at what looks like 4K, or close to it, for example, while making 1440p demands of your GPU, hence getting much faster frame-rates than running natively in 4K (without much difference to the image, or that’s certainly the theory – and the tech works very well overall).

A growing number of PC games support DLSS, with many more coming, one way or another. Indeed, if you’re interested, we’ve compiled a roundup of the best DLSS-powered games which is well worth a look.