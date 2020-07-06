Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 start date, map changes, modes and battle pass

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 rumors have already begun to circulate – and it sounds like there’s a lot to look forward to. Season 5 could be the biggest yet, with talk of a beloved map from Modern Warfare 2 being into the mix, Soap MacTavish coming as a playable operator, as well as big changes coming to Verdansk, the map for Call of Duty: Warzone.

Call of Duty Season 4: everything you need to know

When does Call of Duty Season 5 start?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 is likely to start on August 4th, which is subsequently when this season’s battle pass will end. With the Covid-19 pandemic still affecting game studios worldwide, however, we’ll have to wait and see if developer Infinity Ward’s schedule is impacted in any way.

You might also want to free up some space on your hard drive before the Season 5 update arrives. Each Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update has been noticeably large so far, often weighing in at over 30GB each time.

What will Call of Duty Season 5 include?

Data miners have uncovered some potential new firearms that might be making their way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare next season. The M200 and SPAS-12 could make an appearance, or the AN-94, which was found in the game files of Season 4.

More maps are said to be coming to Call of Duty in Season 5, with Scrapyard the current favorite to receive a modern-day face lift. It’s likely to be a 6v6 or 10v10 map, and it would certainly be a welcome addition to the rotation.

New operators are almost certainly coming, too. Captain Price was the big headline addition for Season 4, and Soap MacTavish is strongly tipped to enter the fray as part of Season 5.

(Image credit: Activision)

A report from VGC claims that Season 5 of Call of Duty: Warzone will revamp the game’s current Verdansk map in a number of ways. Firstly, players will be able to access the interior of ‘Stadium’, which dominates the center of the map. A loot-filled train will also be added and it will continuously circle the map.

New items and in-game items will perhaps predictably be brought into rotation, but we could see a greater focus on the narrative story that Infinity Ward has been developing since opening up the bunkers for players to explore. Expect to see some more experimental modes, too, like Juggernaut Suit and Realism which were included in Season 4.

How much is the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5 battle pass?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 5’s battle pass should cost $9.99 (£8.39 / AU$15) or 1,000 COD Points. The pass will likely include 100 tiers for players to work through, and each tier will unlock new customization options, weaponry and timed XP boosts to unlock. The battle pass tends to include COD Points which you can earn, so essentially you can recoup your purchase by playing the pass.

Want to skip ahead? A battle pass bundle for $19.99 (£17.49 / AU$30) or 2,400 COD Points will probably be included once again, which lets you skip 20 tiers and unlock unique skins and items. It’s easy enough to make your way through the tiers without much trouble, though, particularly if you play regularly with friends.