Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 start date, characters, new modes and battle pass

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 is officially underway, but what can you expect from the game’s latest update?

Called 'The Forge', Season 8 brings rewards for both free and premium players who pay for the battle pass. You can unlock the brand new DR-H assault rifle for free if you reach tier 21, and premium players can enjoy a whole host of unlockables such as new skins for Tank Dempsey and Krueger.

When does Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 start?

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 has now started. Season 7 ended on July 9, so the new update fell in line with the game’s usual pattern of introducing the battle pass a few days later.

You can jump in now, but as you might expect some people have been experiencing a few technical issues as thousands of players flood the servers hoping to get online.

⚙⛏⚒ The Forge⁣Shape the future!🎫 New Battle Pass🗺 Highrise👨 Tank Dempsey - Wrecked🤖 Reaper - The Grinder💀 Kreuger - Reaper🥽 Prophet - Dust Bowl🆕 New season, weapons, modes and soldiers available NOW in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/6uU70SIk1wJuly 9, 2020

What’s included in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8?

Season 8 includes the classic Modern Warfare 2 map, High Rise. The close-quarters map has undergone a few tweaks and cosmetic changes to make it more suitable for mobile players, but all of the iconic features are intact, such as the helipad that dominates the center of the map.

A new mode has also been introduced to Call of Duty: Mobile called Juggernaut: a 1v5 mode where a squad of soldiers try to take down one Goliath juggernaut.

There's a new event to take part in, too, as the Solstice Awakening event starts on July 16 and will end on July 30. Players can play games and collect in-game currency which can be traded in for more precious loot.

➕💚⁣➕💪⁣💥🤖⁣⁣Have you tried the new Multiplayer game mode, Juggernaut?⁣⁣▶ Available to play now in #CODMobile! pic.twitter.com/53BkgeLgJnJuly 13, 2020

How much is the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 battle pass?

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 8 battle pass costs the same as previous entries: that’s 800 COD Points ($9.99 / £9.99). A premium pass is also be available, which automatically unlocks the first 25 tiers of the pass for 2000 COD Points ($24.99 / £24.99) and gives you some additional unique items.

As we’ve come to expect, the battle pass lets players unlock new skins for your weapons and operators, vanity items and XP boosts.

With COD: Mobile Season 8 now upon us, rumors will begin to circulate about what next season might hold. For now, though, you can hot drop into the action and start improving your kill/death ratio.