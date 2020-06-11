Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 start date, new battle royale map and more

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 was pushed back from its original June 6 release date by publisher Activision in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests that are currently taking place around the world, but we now know when it'll be released: June 12.

The new season is called 'Radioactive Agent' and, as you can imagine, it'll have a biological warfare theme. This includes new camos, gear, a new map and an improvement to the battle royale mode, by adding new locations to the map.

When does Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 start?

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 is set to kick off on June 12, although we don't have a concrete time at which you'll be able to download it in your region. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 starts two days before at 11pm PDT or 7am BST though, so it's possible the timings will be the same.

What’s included in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7?

Call of Duty: Mobile is getting a slew of new locations for its battle royale map, including Black Market, Downtown, Frigid Wetland, Harbor, Heat, Sanitarium and Ski Town. There’s also a host of new modes, challenges and events on the way, which should keep players busy. A new Ranked Mode season will also begin at the same time.

While not confirmed, the Call of Duty: Mobile subreddit has teased that the gulag might also be coming to the game’s battle royale mode. As seen in Call of Duty: Warzone, the gulag pits players one-on-one in a bid to earn a respawn back into battle.

🗺 More places, more action!⁣🔎 A deeper dive in the new locations being added to #CODMobile Battle Royale next week!⁣⁣🤔 Which location are you the most excited for? pic.twitter.com/bc4oYifmbUMay 30, 2020

How much is the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 battle pass?

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 battle pass is free, but if you’re after the premium items it will cost 800 COD Points ($9.99 / £9.99). A premium pass is also available, which grants you 25 tiers and additional unlocks for 2000 COD Points ($24.99 / £24.99). The battle pass includes all the usual unlockables fans have come to expect: loads of unique skins for your guns and operators, COD Points and XP boosts galore.

