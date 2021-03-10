Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 start date, new modes and everything we know

After the fourteenth season of Call of Duty: Mobile ditched its expected numerical title to reset the clock as Call of Duty: Mobile Season 1 , the latest season arrives to continue the trend.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 is about to drop alongside a substantial in-game update, switching up the popular mobile shooter with new playlists, modes, seasonal challenges and events.

Here, we break down everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2, from how much it costs to play to what to expect from its run-and-gun gameplay.

When does Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 start?

Officially titled Season 2: Day of Reckoning, Call of Duty: Mobile’s latest update is out on March 10 for Android and iOS devices. It'll arrive at 1PM PT / 4PM ET / 9PM GMT or 7AM AEST on March 11.

2️⃣ Season 2: Day of Reckoning🎯 Training is about to be over so be prepared to get in on the action!🔍 Grab the intel here 👉🏻 https://t.co/HVrS8gupt9🆕 New season is deploying in #CODMobile next week! pic.twitter.com/c90S8Q2GdZMarch 6, 2021 See more

It replaces Season 1 of the game and therefore the entire roster of seasonal challenges steadily introduced since its release back in January. In that respect, the slate is clean for the new season.

What’s included in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2?

Season 2: Day of Reckoning brings with it a host of new maps, playlists, weapons and events – but perhaps most exciting is its two new game modes.

The first is Tank Battle, which, as the title suggests, is a traditional battle royale experience but with more tanks. Players will be able to assemble armored vehicles over the course of a match by collecting parts. If luck is on your side, you’ll also be able to build a tank through collecting a blueprint in an airdrop.

Tank Battle will be playable in Call of Duty: Mobile from March 19 until March 25.

💥 Commence the TANK madness!🆕 New mode, Tank Battle is being added to the Battle Royale rotation.🔜 Coming to #CODMobile in Season 2! pic.twitter.com/H5yVdOsBP8March 7, 2021 See more

The second new mode is Gunfight Snipers, first seen in Modern Warfare (2019), which pits small teams of three players against each other using only sniper rifles. The mode will be played on limited-space maps like Shipment – itself a new arrival on mobile – and players will need to win six rounds to secure the victory.

Gunfight Sniper will arrive the day after Tank Battle ends in the game’s mode rotation, playable from March 26 until May 1.

🎯 Precision is key...😉 But a little trick shot magic won't hurt either💥 New Mode, Gunfight Sniper is coming to #CODMobile in Season 2! pic.twitter.com/82OWcvVwHWMarch 8, 2021 See more

As mentioned, Season 2: Day of Reckoning also brings new maps and weapons to Call of Duty: Mobile. Shipment and Shoot House return to the franchise, having both debuted in the original and rebooted Modern Warfare games, respectively, while weapons including the AS VAL and SP-R 208 are now available to unlock and use.

📦 New weapon ready to deploy!✊🏻 Obtain for free in the Season 2 Battle Pass!🆕 Coming to #CODMobile this week! pic.twitter.com/jMHyxaUqvHMarch 8, 2021 See more

Activision also recently confirmed that the classic Nuketown map will make its way to Call of Duty: Mobile at some point, but there’s no word yet on when it’s likely to arrive.

What’s more, alongside the host of new faces already introduced as playable characters in the game, Season 2 adds Modern Warfare and Warzone Operator Alex to the mobile team, as well as the voice of Modern Warfare 2’s Ghost.

How much is the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass?

We know that many of these updates come as part of the free version of the Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2 Battle Pass – including basic variants of the new weapons and the brand-new scorestreak, Napalm – but that lots of content still remains locked behind Activision’s paid package.

Put simply, the Call of Duty: Mobile Battle Pass costs the same every time: that’s 800 COD Points ($9.99 / £9.99). A premium pass is also available, which automatically unlocks the first 25 tiers of the pass for 2000 COD Points ($24.99 / £24.99) and gives you some additional unique items (including epic weapon skins and XP boosts).

As with all versions of Call of Duty across every platform, microtransactions give some players access to more content than others – that’s not to say you need to fork out for the Battle Pass to enjoy the Call of Duty: Mobile experience, but it’s certainly the best way to access everything Season 2: Day of Reckoning has to offer.