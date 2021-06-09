Call of Duty 2021 might not be at E3 - here's why

Call of Duty 2021 is yet to be officially revealed. While Activision-Blizzard has confirmed that a new entry in the long-running yearly franchise will arrive later in 2021, with development led by Sledgehammer Games, there aren't many official details right now. Now, it appears the game's reveal won't take place around E3 2021 but instead some other time over the coming months.

According to a report from VGC, the next Call of Duty will not be revealed during E3 2021. Instead, it'll be part of an in-game event for Warzone, though this is expected to happen sometime during the summer. Part of this Warzone reveal will include new content themed after World War 2, including an entirely new map set in the Pacific.

Activision has previously stated that this new game will be built as a "next-generation experience" though VGC reports that the game will release on Xbox One and PS4 in addition to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS5 and PC.

A holiday packed with shooters

The next Call of Duty isn't the only big first-person shooter slated to arrive in the Holiday 2021 period. Battlefield 2042 is coming on October 22, with a gameplay reveal set for the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase on June 13. It's a multiplayer-only game, with 128 players on the newest consoles, while the older versions are restricted to just 64 players.

Meanwhile, Halo Infinite is also inbound for sometime in Fall 2021 after being delayed past the launch of the Xbox Series X|S last year. It's overwhelmingly likely we'll also be seeing more of Halo Infinite at the upcoming Xbox showcase, as well as a release date.