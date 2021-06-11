By the power of Greyskull, Netflix’s Masters of the Universe looks amazing

Many of us who came of age in the 1980s will have fond memories of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, a Saturday morning cartoon slash glorified-action-figure-commercial which followed the battle between our hero He-Man and his arch-nemesis Skeletor for the fate of the planet Eternia.
Several reboots have attempted to bring He-Man back over the years, and Netflix is the latest to try its hand with Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new animated series created by none other than cult director Kevin Smith (Clerks, Mallrats).
If you had any reservations about 'Silent Bob' leading the charge to bring He-Man back to our screens, you can officially rest easy – the show's first teaser has arrived and it seems like Smith and Co. have absolutely nailed the spirit of Masters of the Universe.
- The Cowboy Bebop Netflix TV show will finally release this year
- Uncharted and other Sony movies will come to Netflix
- These are the best Netflix shows
Why we're excited about Masters of the Universe: Revelation
Brought to life by Powerhouse Animation Studios (Castlevania, Blood of Zeus), Masters of the Universe: Revelation delivers a perfect evolution of the original show's art style without impacting its iconic designs and color palette.
If there's one change we're glad to see, its that Prince Adam now has a much slighter build, making his transformation into He-Man feel more significant than ever before.
To top it all off, Masters of the Universe: Revelation has assembled a fantastic voice cast, with Chris Wood (Supergirl) playing He-Man, Diedrich Bader (Harley Quinn) as Trap-Jaw, Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series) as Mer-Man, Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones) as Man-At-Arms, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Teela and Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Skeletor.
The first part of Masters of the Universe: Revelation will arrive on Netflix on July 23. Until then, you can kill some time by raising your Power Sword to the sky and yelling "I have the power!"