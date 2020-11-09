Building Dell’s first 5G laptop: a Q&A with Dell

It’s important to see the bigger picture and understand how companies that begin making small investments in their 5G future will pay off big as 5G hits its stride. This is a commercial device and with many businesses on a 3+ year PC cycle, we expect that a device they buy an employee today may well be used until at least 2023, when we can expect 5G to be much more of a reality.

We’re all using our PCs more than ever before, whether it’s for work or play, and there are simply some tasks that I need to do for work that I need to do on a laptop. 2020 has been the year of the video call and with the extension of work from home policies we will see this trend continue to grow and evolve. There is nothing more frustrating than a frozen screen or a dropped video call during our already stressful workdays. 5G will deliver the bandwidth, capacity and latency required for video calls to truly deliver as close to an ‘in person’ type meeting experience as possible. 5G will also play a key role in the flexibility to work from anywhere. It allows for higher capacity which enables more diverse simultaneous connected devices and applications on the network.

When an employee does work from the office, they will not have to connect directly to the network but instead can connect to their best connection, either 5G or Wi-Fi, and work fluidly no matter where they are. 5G will offer mobile executives and professionals more reliability and security over Wi-Fi hotspots. We are ensuring that when 5G does become more readily available, the Latitude 9510 will support your working needs 24/7.