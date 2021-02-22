BritBox is coming to South Africa

BritBox, the combination BBC and ITV, will be launching in South Africa before the end of 2021.

The streaming service joins an array of international players, like Prime Video and Apple TV+, that have recently landed in South Africa.

Through this platform, though, South Africans will be able to watch their favourite British content ad-free.

South Africa is the fifth country to launch BritBox, following after Canada, Australia, the US and of the UK.

It's no secret that we love the British sense of humour and the official South African portal from BritBox's official website indicates that we may be in for some comedic treats.

Black Adder, Faulty Towers and The Office UK are among the slideshow of programmes on display.

"BritBox will bring South Africans an unrivalled collection of British TV, from beloved classics to the biggest shows direct from the BBC and ITV. Binge on complete seasons of your favourites or discover something new to watch from thousands of hours of brilliant British Dramas, Comedies, Documentaries, Lifestyle shows and more. We're still preparing the content ahead of launch, so please treat the images above as a good indication (but not a guarantee) of some of the great British programming that you can expect from BritBox in South Africa," says the website.

Pricing and availability

While there is no official pricing yet, the monthly subscription is £5.99 in the UK, which equals R124,73 (at time of writing).

In terms of availability, the streaming service has not yet set a date for when it will officially launch but you can sign up to the newsletter specifically regarding South Africa's launch and other need-to-knows here.