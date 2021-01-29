Bolt makes safety a top priority for women in South Africa

Bolt in South Africa is offering female customers the opportunity to use a women-only service in the app.

This is available currently in Cape Town, Johannesburg, Durban, East London, Rustenburg, Emalahleni, Mbombela, and Mthatha.

Bolt has come under fire numerous times with allegations of male drivers sexually assaulting female passengers. The move aims to answer the calls for improvement in women's safety.

'The well-being of Bolt users is our top priority and a task we do not take lightly. Therefore, we’re constantly developing our platform and services to help ensure that every Bolt user feels secure and comfortable,' said the e-hailing service in a blog post.

How it works

The women-only ride-type allows women to request rides only from women drivers. This ride-type is now available in 8 South African cities and will continue to roll out to other cities.

The “Women Only” ride-type will operate exclusively between the hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily to make sure that women drivers and passengers can get around safely and in a way that’s most comfortable for them.

'We’ll continue to roll out this option to more cities across South Africa as part of our commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone who uses the Bolt app,' said the company.

Pricing

The ride fares of the Women Only Bolt ride-type are identical to the ride fares of a regular Bolt ride.