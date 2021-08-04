Bluehost is now also a website builder provider

Top web hosting provider Bluehost has joined the website builder market with its launch of a new platform designed as an editor for WordPress.

Bluehost's new website builder has drag and drop editing, live editing, mobile editing, and stock image repository. It also includes over 300 templates, full WordPress access and custom CSS.

In offering more than just web hosting, Bluehost said it is committed to developing WordPress solutions for all types of websites.

Bluehost website building

The company claims that its new website builder can cut down the time it takes to create a fully functioning website by 25%.

It also includes templates for specific website types and use-cases, and gives the option to edit websites for mobile, desktop and tablets.

"Creativity has no boundaries, and neither should your website, so we set forth to create a website building experience leveraging WordPress’ robust functionality," said Paula Drum, Chief Marketing Officer at Bluehost parent company Newfold Digital.

“We know that many customers outgrow the capabilities of traditional drag-and-drop website builders and need to upgrade to a more flexible platform such as WordPress. The Bluehost website builder gives users complete design freedom with all the tools and functionality one would expect from WordPress without traditional website builder limitations so users can build their websites with maximum flexibility from the start.”

Bluehost's new website builder template (Image credit: Bluehost)

The website builder comes with a tool called ‘Mix Mode’ which allows users to leverage the design functionality of WordPress’ Gutenberg editor with any webpage being edited.

“We are thrilled to introduce a new Bluehost product that empowers new users to build on WordPress, which powers more than 42% of the web,” said Nicholas Rasmussen, Director of WordPress Business Development at Newfold Digital.

“Bluehost has contributed to both WordPress software development and the community since 2012. We are excited for the future of Gutenberg and we will continue to contribute to the advancement of the project.”