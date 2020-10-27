Blockchain-based, crypto-infused decentralized VPN launches as beta

Not content with being labelled “the most advanced blockchain application platform in the world,” Skycoin is launching a VPN app to deliver privacy, security and anonymity to users. The app has launched in beta mode as part of a broader upgrade to the Skywire network,

Skycoin operates as a virtually free currency, while also serving as a blockchain application platform. When an individual holds Skycoin, they generate Coin Hours, which can be used to purchase Skywire services or exchanged for more Skycoin.

Skywire, meanwhile, aims to provide the next stage in the internet’s development by leaving ISPs behind. It is a community-driven mesh network running on user-owned nodes. It promises reliability without tracking, storing or selling browser data.

Upgraded features

One of the key features of the Skywire network is the anonymity it promises users. The new update builds upon this by providing users with an option to connect to a VPN and proxy server based on their location.

“The Skywire dev team is excited to release the Skywire VPN client in beta,” the Skycoin blog read. “This greatly anticipated feature will simplify the ability to make use of the privacy, security, and end-to-end encryption of Skywire. Users will connect to Skyminer operators and select from VPN servers all over the globe. Skyminer operators can decide to advertise their own VPN server to other participants in the network to make the VPN service even stronger.”

Other upgrades that are coming to the Skywire network include the availability of additional diagnostic tools within the Hypervisor control panel and the addition of two new transport types, including Holepunch Transport and TCP-Resolver Transport, both of which should allow users to connect with one another more easily.