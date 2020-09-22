Blizzcon goes online only for 2021 with Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 tipped to star

It may have skipped 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic crisis, but Blizzcon will be back with a vengeance in 2021. Blizzard's (almost) annual showcase will be going online only next February 19 and 20, 2021, under the new banner BlizzConline. See what they did there?

📢 BlizzConline is set to take place February 19-20, 2021!There's lots of planning left to do, but we wanted to provide an early heads-up on how you can take part in the online festivities! 🎉Check out the blog for more details on the fun! 👀🔍 https://t.co/fY1x6SBMZm pic.twitter.com/QNev7OiGFXSeptember 21, 2020

Blizzcon is where the developer shows off its new wares, revealing what's coming next to big franchises like World of Warcraft, Starcraft and Hearthstone.

Diablo 4: everything there is to know so far

Diablo Immortal: everything there is to know about Blizzard's mobile RPG

Diablo 3 (Nintendo Switch) review: battling demons, while on the toilet

But next year all eyes will be on the return of two of Blizzard's biggest franchises, with Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 set to take center stage. Both were revealed at Blizzcon 2019, and are now well overdue a fresh look at their development progress.

Though the showcase is still in the "planning" stage, Blizzard hopes it will be more accessible than ever, thanks to its online status as opposed to its usual in-the-flesh guise. It will include a "Community Showcase" allowing “cosplay crafters, artists, and other community creators to participate in the show and put their talent on display through a mix of world-class competition and exciting exhibitions.”

Blizzconn is usually a paid for, ticketed event, and we're not sure yet if the same will be true of the 2021 online version. We'll keep you posted.