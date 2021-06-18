Black Widow first reactions – here's what the critics thought

Black Widow's release isn't too far away now. Marvel Studios' next superhero movie is set to land in theaters and on Disney Plus (via Premier Access) on Friday, July 9, but some lucky individuals have already had the chance to view it ahead of schedule.

Critics and journalists were invited to in-person advanced screenings of the upcoming MCU flick recently. With the social media reactions embargo having lifted, many have been giving their thoughts on the long overdue Black Widow solo adventure.

Suffice to say, Black Widow sounds like it'll be another excellent entry in the MCU, with many critics have praised the film's supporting cast and action sequences in particular.

We've rounded up the best reactions to Black Widow below, so check them out as you prepare to watch the first MCU movie since 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home.

First up, ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis praised the on-screen chemistry between Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh, who play Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova respectively:

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh are brilliant as Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova (especially when they are together!) in #BlackWidow. Epic spy thriller.The relationship is so fun to watch develop and fits into the MCU history really well. You're gonna feel things. pic.twitter.com/GQiRcjvTeXJune 17, 2021 See more

Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango scribe Erik Davis likened Black Widow to the Mission: Impossible series, as well as buddy road trip / crime flick Thelma & Louise:

Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE. pic.twitter.com/bauc2XVQlFJune 17, 2021 See more

Variety's Courtney Howard reserved praise for the movie's set-pieces, calling them "thrilling" and "capable constructed":

#BlackWidow is excellent. An exhilarating shot of adrenaline. Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh nail the banter & ballet-like stunts. David Harbour is absolutely terrific. Big action set pieces are thrilling, propulsive & capably constructed. Multi-layered thematic resonance. pic.twitter.com/ew9r1NXvfLJune 17, 2021 See more

Beyond the Trailer's Grace Randolph said Black Widow was a "very raw movie" in terms of its emotional side, before reminding MCU fans to be aware of potential spoilers doing the rounds online from here on out:

I’ve seen #BlackWidow !A #Marvel star is born with #FlorencePugh’s #YelenaBelova 🔥💅🔪💥A LOT of talking but the action scenes are excellent. Very raw movie, especially first 2/3There are 2 reveals 👀 take proper precautions to avoid spoilers.Review embargo lifts 6/29 pic.twitter.com/afS8ifHqWtJune 17, 2021 See more

BuzzFeed's Nora Dominick stated that Black Widow may be her "favorite solo origins movie in the MCU" thus far, adding that Florence Pugh's Yelena was "born for the MCU":

#BlackWidow might be one of my favorite solo origin movies in the MCU. There's something about seeing Natasha finally get her story that made me emotional in all the best ways. Also, Florence Pugh was born for the MCU, and her dynamic with Scarlett is a triumphJune 17, 2021 See more

Finally, Nerdist's Dan Casey agreed that a Black Widow standalone flick had been long overdue. However, Casey also said it was "far from my favorite MCU entry", explaining that it felt like a Marvel movie that we've already seen before:

I think timing is #BlackWidow's biggest nemesis. Obviously, it's a prequel, but it feels a little out of step with the rest of Phase Four. If you prefer espionage action to multiversal bureaucracy, then this will be right up your alley. pic.twitter.com/7gHRrLoRx0June 17, 2021 See more

We'll have our own thoughts on Marvel's Black Widow when the review embargo lifts, so make sure you check back to TechRadar soon to find out our opinion on the first MCU Phase 4 film.