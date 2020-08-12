Big Amazon summer sale event now live - huge discounts on back to school, tech and more

The Amazon Summer Sale is ongoing right now and it's the perfect opportunity if you've been on the lookout for some back to school discounts - especially on tech, home and garden items.
Dubbed the 'Big Amazon summer sale', these latest discounts come hot on the heels of a whole range of back to school sales. With the much anticipated Amazon Prime Day postponed until later this year, this is looking like the opportune time to pick up some discounted tech, supplies, and even toys.
We've rounded up our picks of what's on offer just down below, but if you want to head straight to Amazon to see for yourself, you can shop all the deals in the Big Amazon summer sale event.
Amazon's focus is very much on cashing in on the back to school sales period, however they're definitely casting a wide net here, with discounts reaching a wide range of categories. Our favorite tech deals include discounts on Beats headphones, console games, and Sony audio, which you can see in more detail below. We've also added the best back to school focused deals as well, for those budget-conscious students and parents amongst you.
Amazon Summer sale: the best deals
Save up to 20% on AmazonBasics education products
Backpacks, stationery and notepads are all receiving some discounts right now thanks to the latest Amazon summer sale. If you're currently stocking up for the new school semester, now's a good chance to save a few bucks.
Save up to 30% on select learning & technology
If you need some alternative ideas or fun games for your children, Amazon has just posted some fantastic offers on a whole range of learning-focused games and toys. There are some old favorites here, covering science, art and logic-based puzzles.
Save up to 35% on wireless products
Amazon's latest summer sale includes some handy wireless products, including charging pads, headsets, and more. We especially like the Garmin Vívofit Jr 2 for $62.80, which is a great way to get your kids moving and engaged with exercise.
Save up to 30% off console games
There are some old classics as well as some newer titles on sale right now with a little bit of something for everyone, not just kids. Our picks of the bunch are Stardew Valley, a farm sim classic, as well as Dark Souls remastered and Gang Beasts, which is absolutely hilarious for versus gameplay with friends.
Save up to 20% on video game products
Amazon seems to have thrown everything but the kitchen sink into their gaming related products sale. That said, there's some cool stuff in here, including collectibles, accessories, and some high-end peripherals.
Save up to 65% on a range of Beats headphones
Loads of Beats headphones are back down to their lowest price ever at Amazon right now. That's including the Beats Solo Pro down to $229.95 from $299 and the true wireless Beats Powerbeats Pro with a $50 discount down to just $199.95.
Save up to 55% Sony wireless headphones
There are savings of up to 55% on a whole range of Sony headphones right now - including some great picks for both low-end and high-end budgets. We especially like the $50 price cut on a pair of Sony WHXB700 for just $78 - an absolute bargain price for a decent set of mid-range cans.
20% off Sony TV and Audio Components
Save 20% on Sony TVs, soundbars, and portable speakers at Amazon right now. You'll find the SRS-XB43 Extra Bass speakers come in cheapest down at $198, but there's plenty of savings on Sony Bravia TVs and Dolby Atmos-compatible soundbars as well.
Save up to 30% on PC Products
Need some new gear for the new semester? You'll find a wealth of keyboards, mice, bags, tablet holders and desk stands with a 30% discount at Amazon right now.
HP Color LaserJet Pro M454dn printer:
$428.90 $298.90 at Amazon
If you need a serious printer, this double-sided, Alexa-compatible LaserJet Pro will suit a massive range of needs. What's more, you can save $130 in the latest Amazon Summer Sales.
If you'd like to see more great Amazon offers, check out our Amazon Fire Stick prices and deals page and Amazon Echo prices articles, where we've got the very latest on these excellent devices.