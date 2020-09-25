Best Xbox One headsets 2020: the top Xbox One gaming headsets

You're here because you want the very best Xbox One headset money can buy. Who wouldn't? We spend a lot of time poring over pixels and fetishizing frame rates, so why not pay some attention to sound quality too?

We've waded waist-deep out into the headset market, testing wired and wireless models from inexpensive offerings to the kind of purchase that offers you a monthly payment plan at the checkout, all in the name of filtering out the noise and highlighting the Xbox One-compatible headsets worth your attention.

It's not just a matter of totting up the cost against the number of bullet points on the spec sheet, though. Functionality is important here, but so is fundamental sound quality and comfort over those long sessions spent trying to figure out how the whippersnappers build so quickly around you in Fortnite.

We've tested a wide spectrum of Xbox One headsets with these criteria in mind, so read on for our favorite Xbox One headsets across a variety of budgets.

Best Xbox One headsets on Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Black Friday are coming at the end of November, followed by Cyber Monday, meaning we're likely to see some fantastic deals on Xbox One headsets.

We see small discounts on Xbox One headsets throughout the year, but Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales periods are when we'll likely see the biggest price cuts on the best Xbox One headsets. There's truly no better time to get a fantastic deal on a gaming headset

If you have plans to upgrade to an Xbox Series X and are concerned about picking up a new Xbox One headset, then the good news is that many Xbox One headsets will be backwards compatible with the Xbox Series X/S. However, there are restrictions and not all the ones listed below will work with your Xbox Series X.

Microsoft has confirmed that any officially licensed Xbox One headset that connects wirelessly or via a wired USB connection will also work on Xbox Series X. And while optical connections aren't supported, some Xbox One headsets that require them may also work on the new Xbox via a USB connection after a firmware update.

So if you've been playing around with the idea of picking up an Xbox One headset in the near future, or a compatible headset for the Xbox Series X/S, we would advise holding off until these sales periods - you'll be grateful you did.

We’ll be showcasing the best Xbox One headset Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals on TechRadar. But be sure to check back here too where our price finding system will bring you the best prices on all the products we’ve selected below.

(Image credit: Turtle Beach)

Turtle Beach Elite Pro with Tactical Audio Adapter Built like a tank with sound to match US$149,99 View at Microsoft US Superb sound Exemplary comfort Incredible build quality Pricey package No surround sound in its base state

Turtle Beach is the longest established specialist gaming headset manufacturer, with a fanatical following among pro-gamers – and when you unbox its top-of-the-range Elite Pro, you can see why. It simply oozes no-expense-spared design, and sports all manner of neat touches born from decades of pro-gaming experience.

But more importantly than that, it sounds spectacular, with huge bass and crystal-clear treble adding up to a sound which will allow you to get deeply immersed into whatever game you're playing. Comfort-wise, it's exemplary, with big, thick earpads that eliminate all ambient noise, and can be easily adjusted to fit all head-sizes. A neat feature lets you add spacing to the earpads to accommodate a pair of glasses.

On an Xbox One, we'd recommend teaming it up with piece of kit called the Tactical Audio Adapter, which clips into the Xbox One controller and operates as an amplifier, adding some of the extra sound-control features which come in a separate graphic equaliser-style box called the Tactical Audio Controller (which is pricey but adds Dolby 7.1 Surround Sound).

Those features include Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing, which enhances the sound of incoming players' footsteps and is great for hardcore first-person shooter fans, and Dynamic Chat Boost, which keeps chat-levels audible even when background noise rises. Plus, it lets you independently adjust game and chat volumes.

Add tank-like build-quality to the equation and you have a headset which has become something of a status symbol for those who take their gaming seriously.

Read the full review: Turtle Beach Elite Pro Tournament Headset.

(Image credit: Razer)

Razer Nari Ultimate Innovation means risk taking US$199,99 View at Microsoft US Solid soundstage All connectivity catered for Plug and Play Comfortable An expensive investment

There’s an old saying that states “a ship in a harbor is safe, but that is not what ships are built for”, and Razer really has pushed the boat out with its Razer Nari Ultimate headset.

The Razer Nari Ultimate is an interesting concept, and something that needs to be tried to be believed. Razer’s designed a strong pair of headphones, with a very out-there feature, making the Nari Ultimate the best Xbox One wireless headset on the market.

Check out our Razer Nari Ultimate review.

Corsair HS50 Budget cans US$34,99 View at CORSAIR Comfortable Sturdy Lacks surround sound Mic can easily be misplaced

A high-quality, low-cost headset from Corsair, this wired option may be the best budget Xbox One gaming headset on the market. It may only feature stereo sound (instead of surround sound), but it's hardly a noticeable deficit. It produces dynamic sound, and the actual headphones are plush and comfortable. This hardly seems like the budget headset that it is.

Check out our full Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset review.

(Image credit: Steelseries)

Steelseries Arctis 9x Pristine Arctis audio for team green US$199,99 View at Amazon Comfortable Durable Flat but detailed EQ response Limited Windows support

One of Xbox One's 'interesting' little quirks is its own wireless audio system, which requires headsets to go the extra mile to interface with. That's meant historically it was difficult to get the higher end Arctis models from Steelseries to play ball here, but with the 9x the pain all goes away.

The first clue here is that green colorway - this is structurally very similar to the Arctis 7 and Arctis Pro models available for PC and PS4, but with the requisite hardcoded Xbox One compatibility. Being essentially the same shell, that means the ski goggle headband is just as comfortable as it is on other models, and the layout of the controls is still just about perfect. Chat mix and volume scroll wheels, mic mute, all located on the rear of the earcups. Simplicity itself.

What you'll always hear about Arctis cans is that they sound 'flatter' than others. This is a reference to its flat EQ response (imagine a straight line along an equaliser) rather than any notion the sound will leave you feeling flat. It's lively and detailed, like affordable audiophile gear - it just doesn't smother on the bass like many PC gaming manufacturers feel compelled to.



The only fleck of spittle in your ointment is that it's quite tricky to get these to play nicely with Windows. You're relying on the Bluetooth connectivity only in Mr Gates' ecosystem, which means dropouts and connection issues are that bit more common. This is one for the Xbox One devotees, then.