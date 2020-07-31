Best Windows laptop 2020: the top Windows 10 laptops money can buy

We handpicked the best Windows laptops 2020 has to offer, each of which we’ve tested and reviewed ourselves.

It’s hard to beat the best Windows laptop when you’re looking for powerful portables that won’t break the bank. Thanks to the versatility of the Windows OS and the competitive prices of powerful internals, many Windows-powered laptops these days are giving their rival MacBooks a good run for their money. And that's especially by adding affordability and those attractive svelte chassis into the mix.

The best Windows laptops certainly have the rest of their rivals beat in value. While the best Macs may still have the most streamlined and attractive operating system, these Windows-based portables still win in terms of power, price and portability. In fact, you can have a Windows laptop more powerful than its Mac counterpart at a cheaper price.

To help you sort through a rather bewildering array of incredible options out there, we put together a list of the best Windows laptops of 2020. From versatile 2-in-1 laptops and laptops with touchscreen displays to gaming laptops , you’ll find your ideal device on here. Since we’ve reviewed and tested each of them ourselves, you know they all come with our seal of approval.

(Image credit: Dell)

1. Dell XPS 15 (2020) The ultimate laptop has arrived CPU: 10th Gen Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics – NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti | RAM: 8GB – 64GB | Screen: 15.6" FHD+ (1920 x 1200) InfinityEdge Non-Touch Anti-Glare 500-Nit – 15.6" UHD+ (3840 x 2400) InfinityEdge Touch Anti-Reflective 500-Nit Display | Storage: 256GB – 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe | OS: Windows 10 Home US$1 729 View at Amazon Amazing speakers Beautiful display Comfy keyboard GTX 1650 Ti is a little weak

The Dell XPS 15 might just be incredible enough to tempt hardcore Mac users, and it’s easily the best Windows laptop 2020 has to offer. Combining staggering power in a stylish thin and light chassis, this laptop doesn’t hold back when it comes to internals and features that improve your computing experience overall. Among those amazing features are a gorgeous bright display with 500 nits of brightness, an extremely comfortable keyboard, impressive speakers, and a terrific trackpad. We’re not saying that this laptop is perfect, but our coveted 5 out of 5 rating should speak for itself.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15

(Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus Zephyrus G14 Leading AMD's charge to mobile dominance CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti — RTX 2060 | RAM: Up to 32GB | Screen: 14-inch Non-glare Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-level panel, up to 120Hz – 14-inch Non-glare WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS-level panel, 60Hz | Storage: 512GB / 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 | OS: Windows 10 Home Check Amazon Best battery life in a gaming laptop Excellent performance Thin and light No webcam Fans can get loud

The Asus Zephyrus G14 may be designed like a gaming laptop, but it’s proven itself a more than capable all-around laptop. Whether you are serious about your gaming or need a powerful laptop for productivity or content creation, this is the best Windows laptops to deliver incredible performance as well as an amazing battery life, a fast screen, and a thin and light chassis that makes it super portable. It’s not the cheapest option out there, but you have to pay a premium for quality. And, if you’re an AMD fan, you’ll certainly appreciate the processor under its hood.

Read the full review: Asus Zephyrus G14

(Image credit: HP)

3. HP Spectre x360 (2020) HP’s flagship 2-in-1 gets a 2020 refresh CPU: 8th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050Ti with Max-Q design | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 3840 x 2160 pixels touch | Storage: 512 GB – 2TB SSD | OS: Windows 10 Home US$1 389,97 View at Amazon Stylish and high-quality finish Great all-around performance Built-in security features are useful Battery life takes a hit Can run hot at times

HP’s beloved and highly praised 2-in-1 is back with a vengeance, this time with more powerful components like the 10th-generation Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Plus graphics. Of course, that impeccable 2-in-1 design and pristine gem-cut chassis are back, as are its security features and Bang & Olufsen speakers. That killer combination makes it, now more than ever, one of the best Windows laptops out there. Is it a wonder that this is one of our favorite laptops of 2020? If you care about aesthetics as much as you do performance and overall quality, this is the laptop for you.

Read the full review: HP Spectre x360 (2020)

(Image credit: Alienware)

4. Alienware Area-51m The best Windows laptop for gaming CPU: Intel Core i7-9700 – i9-9900K | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 – 2080 | RAM: 16GB – 64GB | Screen: 17.3-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 60Hz Anti-Glare IPS – 144Hz IPS Nvidia G-Sync | Storage: 1TB SSHD – 2TB RAID0 SSDs + 1TB SSHD | OS: Windows 10 Home US$1 654,73 View at Dell Jaw-dropping performance levels A great-looking gaming notebook User upgradeable Seriously pricey Can get warm and loud

If you want the absolute best notebook for playing games on the go, then here it is – but be warned, this laptop will cause all but the very fattest of wallets to break into a sweat. Alienware’s Area-51m is a startlingly powerful Windows gaming laptop that can be equipped with up to a 9th-gen eight-core Intel CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 graphics.

What’s more, it’s a beautifully made machine, with a superbly slick and clean design, and you can upgrade this gaming notebook going forward (the CPU and GPU can be replaced, which very often isn’t the case in modern laptops). In some ways, then, this is an investment in terms of future-proofing – but as we noted, it’s definitely an expensive outlay. However, it’s always been the case that if you want the best when it comes to gaming portables, you have to pay for the privilege.

Read the full review: Alienware Area-51m

(Image credit: Razer)

5. Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition A seriously powerful pro laptop CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q – NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 Studio Edition | RAM: 32GB | Screen: 15.6" OLED 4K Touch 60Hz, factory calibrated | Storage: 1TB SSD | OS: Windows 10 Home US$3 439 View at Amazon Powerful Beautiful screen Expensive

Razer’s idea of taking its famous gaming laptop and turning it into one of the best mobile creative workstations on offer has paid off. Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition would have taken the mantle as the best laptop for engineering students, if it wasn’t held back by its premium price. Without a doubt, this model was designed with creators in mind, rocking powerful graphics cards and an absolute stunner of a 4K display. Sure, you’ll be spending a lot of money to take this laptop home. But, make no mistake, it will be one of the smartest investments you’ll ever make.

Read the full review: Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition

(Image credit: Microsoft)

6. Microsoft Surface Go The best Windows laptop for students CPU: Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 615 | RAM: 4GB – 8GB | Screen: 10-inch 1800 x 1200 touchscreen | Storage: 64GB eMMC – 128GB SSD | OS: Windows 10 Home in S mode US$429 View at Microsoft US Top-notch design Nicely priced Impressive 10-inch display Keyboard costs extra

While some students might want to pick up our best overall Windows laptop at the top of this article (or best all-rounder that follows it), not everyone can afford to splash out on a dearer machine. And for those with a strapped student budget, this Microsoft hybrid is a great choice for university, college or indeed school.

Essentially, this is a more affordable version of the Surface Pro, but running Windows 10 Home in S mode (although you can easily upgrade away from that). And like that Microsoft tablet, you also have to shell out for a Type Cover keyboard which is a separate (but necessary – if you want a 2-in-1 laptop) accessory.

Still, the Surface Go base model is nicely affordable even given the extra cost of the keyboard, and it’s supremely compact and portable, with an impressive screen and the ability to tackle general computing tasks with aplomb (and even run Minecraft nicely).

Read the full review: Microsoft Surface Go

(Image credit: Asus)

7. Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GX The best Windows laptop for heavyweight computing CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (Max-Q) | RAM: Up to 24GB | Screen: 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 IPS, 144Hz | Storage: 1TB SSD – 512GB/1TB SSD | OS: Windows 10 Pro US$2 999,99 View at Amazon Highly portable Excellent performer Innovative cooling solution Pricey

Maybe you’re not in the market for a full-on workstation, but would prefer a notebook that runs Windows 10 Pro which can cut through heavyweight computing tasks, yet is actually designed to be a very capable machine for gaming? Then look no further than this Asus Zephyrus laptop.

The GX531GX comes packing an Intel Core i7-8750H six-core CPU backed with Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics. It can also cram in up to 24GB of system RAM, yet this notebook is also nicely slim and portable – Nvidia’s Max-Q technology helps there, of course.

With all this power at your fingertips, you can tackle heavyweight computing tasks such as video editing, and relax playing the latest and greatest shooter when all the work is done. However, as is always the case when high performance meets portability, you’re going to pay a considerable asking price.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX531GX

(Image credit: Dell)

8. Dell XPS 13 (2020) Still one of the best laptops of all time CPU: 10th generation Intel Core i5 – i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 13.3-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) – 4k (3840 x 2160) | Storage: 256GB – 2TB SSD | OS: Windows 10 Home Low Stock US$2 999,11 View at Amazon Gorgeous design Excellent battery life Lackluster audio Expensive

The Dell XPS 13 (2020), much like its predecessors, earns a well-deserved spot among the best Windows laptops. It keeps everything we've come to love from Dell's flagship 13-incher, from the gorgeous and light design, to the powerful modern components that power it. The Dell XPS 13 now rocks 10th-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processors and a bezel-less ‘Infinity Edge’ display, which means the Dell XPS 13 (2020) is a brilliant performer, while remaining thin and light. What’s more, there’s a wide range of customization options, so you can really make the Dell XPS 13 the best laptop for your needs.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 13

(Image credit: Acer)

9. Acer ConceptD 7 A mobile workstation for creatives CPU: 9th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 – 2080 | RAM: 16GB – 32GB | Screen: 15.6" 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) 16:9 IPS | Storage: 1TB SSD | OS: Windows 10 Home/Pro US$2 069,99 View at Amazon Very powerful Cheaper than MacBook Pro Good selection of ports Expensive Plain design Not as thin and light as MacBook Pro

The formidable Acer ConceptD 7 is capable of handling complex and demanding tasks such as intensive video editing and 3D design, thanks in large part to its Nvidia RTX graphics. Clearly designed specifically with creative professionals in mind, it boasts that sheer power you’ll only find in workstations and gaming laptops. Beyond that excellent performance it delivers, it also offers decent port selection, a minimalist solid white design and that stunning Pantone-validated 4K IPS display. Obviously, it’s still pretty pricey, but no professional’s tool comes cheap. If you’re looking for a Windows-powered MacBook alternative for the creative tasks, this is the best Windows laptop for you.

Read the full review: Acer ConceptD 7

(Image credit: Lenovo)

10. Lenovo Yoga C940 The Lenovo Yoga is back and it means business CPU: Up to 10th Generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel Iris Plus | RAM: Up to 16GB | Screen: 14" UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS, touchscreen, glossy, HDR 400, 500nits – 14” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, touchscreen, glossy, 400 nits | Storage: Up to 2TB SSD PCIe | OS: Windows 10 Home US$1 400 View at Amazon Excellent design Great performance Comfy keyboard Expensive Battery life Soundbar gave us hope

The Lenovo Yoga C940 may have its share of flaws – the battery life in this model has taken a dive, for instance, and that soundbar could have been better. However, it’s an incredibly capable addition in a long line of flagships from Lenovo, touting more powerful components inside as well as some pretty nifty features. Those features include its pen garage on the back, which charges the stylus whenever it's docked. That keyboard, which is quite comfortable, is also worth mentioning. If you’re looking for a productivity machine, this is a great contender.



Read the full review: Lenovo Yoga C940