The best thin and light gaming laptops 2020

Believe it or not, the best thin and light gaming laptops do exist. In 2020, portable gaming doesn’t have to mean lugging around a big and heavy machine anymore. Thanks to modern advancements in technology, smaller, more power-efficient, mobile components are being made. So, some of the best gaming laptops out there can now be just as thin and light as many of the best laptops on the market.

We longer need to make a choice between power and portability, with technologies such as Nvidia's Max-Q design. The best thin and light gaming laptops are powerful enough to handle the most demanding PC games . They might be a bit more expensive than regular gaming laptops, due to the complex parts and careful construction they require, but if you can afford them, they’re worth the investment.

We put together a list of the very best thin and light gaming laptops in 2020 to help you make your decision easier. With our price comparison tool included, you’ll also save money at the same time.

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 The best thin and light gaming laptop CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS – 9 4900HS | Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 | RAM: Up to 32GB | Screen: 14-inch Non-glare Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS-level panel, 120Hz – 14-inch Non-glare WQHD (2560 x 1440) IPS-level panel, 60Hz | Storage: 512GB / 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 | Dimensions: 12.76 x 8.74 x 0.7 inches (32.4 x 22.2 x 1.79cm; W x D x H) | Weight: 3.75 pounds (1.7kg) Check Amazon Best battery life in a gaming laptop Excellent performance Thin and light No webcam Fans can get loud

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 may be missing a webcam and a Thunderbolt 3 port, but it’s damn near close to perfection, garnering our coveted yet rarely given five-star rating. This is an absolute beast of a gaming laptop, delivering an incredible performance with its AMD Ryzen 4000 processors and Nvidia RTX 2060 graphics card while touting best-in-class battery life that will last you all day long, a fast display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a lightweight, ultrathin design. This is definitely the best thin and light gaming laptop in 2020. For a laptop this impressive, we’re surprised Asus isn’t asking for more.

Read the full review: Asus ROG Zephyrus G14

2. MSI GS65 Stealth Thin. Beautiful. Powerful. CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB GDDR5X VRAM, Max-Q) | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch FHD (1,920 x 1,080) anti-glare, wide-view 144Hz panel | Storage: 512GB M.2 SSD | Dimensions: 14.1 x 0.7 x 9.8-inches (358.1 x 17.8 x 248.9mm) | Weight: 1.9kg US$2 122,59 View at Amazon Beautiful, subtle design Excellent performance Underside gets very hot

At just .7 inches thick and featuring beefy Coffee Lake processors, the MSI GS65 Stealth isn't just one of the best thin and light gaming laptops ever made, it's one of the best devices you can currently game on full stop. It features an Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 graphics, which gives you plenty of power for playing the latest games with the graphical settings set to 'high', and it all comes in a brilliantly thin and gorgeously-designed body.

Read the full review: MSI GS65 Stealth

3. Razer Blade Stealth Thin, light, powerful CPU: Intel Core i7 | Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 620 – Intel UHD Graphics 620 | RAM: 16GB | Screen: 12.5-inch UHD (3,840 x 2,160) – 13.3-inch QHD+ (3,200 x 1,800) | Storage: 256GB – 1TB PCIe SSD | Dimensions: 2.6 x 8.1 x 0.54 inches (32.1 x 20.6 x 1.38cm) | Weight: 2.98 pounds (1.35kg) Low Stock US$2 999,11 View at Amazon Larger, brighter display Subtler aesthetics on gunmetal version Shorter and shorter battery life No 4K display option in sight

The latest Razer Blade Stealth is an absolutely brilliant thin and light gaming PC. It's a brilliant demonstration of just how far gaming laptop technology has come, with Razer fitting some seriously impressive components into the slimline body of the Blade Stealth. The 2018 version comes with some of the most up-to-date hardware money can buy, and it benefits from a brighter (and larger) display and a new, more subtle, design.

Read the full review: Razer Blade Stealth

4. Razer Blade 15 (2020) Gaming in style CPU: 10th-generation Intel Core i7 | Graphics: up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super | RAM: 16GB DDR4 | Screen: 144Hz FHD Matte or OLED 4K – 300Hz FHD Matte or OLED 4K Touch | Storage: Up to 1TB PCIe US$1 563,23 View at Amazon Powerful Plenty of ports Top-mounted speakers Expensive Short battery life

Expensive though it may be – as is usual with the Razer Blade line – 2020’s installment of the Razer Blade 15 is staggeringly powerful, more than capable of annihilating any PC game you throw at it. With up to an RTX 2080 Super in the GPU department, there’s no doubt of its extra oomph, which makes it an excellent candidate for creative professionals as well, especially with that design that keeps things classy and a trackpad that’s among the best we’ve tested on a gaming laptop. If you’ve got deep pockets and you like to keep things stylish, this is the best thin and light gaming laptop for you.

Read the full review: Razer Blade 15 (2020)

5. Gigabyte Aero 15 Another thin and light gaming beast CPU: Intel Core i7 8750H | Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB GDDR5) | RAM: 8GB – 16GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, FHD (1,920 x 1,080) LCD anti-glare | Storage: 512GB SSD | Dimensions: 14 x 9.8 x 0.7 inches (35.6 x 25 x 1.8 cm) | Weight: 4.4 pounds (2kg) US$2 211,41 View at Amazon Super thin bezels Deceptively thin and light Unfortunate webcam placement

The Gigabyte Aero 15 proves that you don't need to be big and bulky to be a brilliant gaming laptop. It packs a 6-core 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU and a GTX 1060 into a slimline body that you'd expect from an Ultrabook. And, thanks to that beefy processor, the Gigabyte Aero 15 isn’t just one of the best gaming laptops – it’s just as good when you need to get some work done.

Read the full review: Gigabyte Aero 15

6. Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Making power portable CPU: Intel Core i5-i7 | Graphics: Radeon RX Vega M GL Graphics with 4GB HMB2 Graphics Memory | RAM: 8GB | Screen: 15.6-inch, 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) InfinityEdge anti-reflective touch display | Storage: 512GB PCIe SSD | Dimensions: 13.9 x 9.2 x 0.36-0.63 inches (35.4 x 23.5 x 0.9-0.6cm) | Weight: 4.36 pounds (2kg) US$1 999,11 View at Amazon Impressive power Ultra-thin design Kind of expensive

Okay, so the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 isn't billed as a gaming laptop, but within its thin and light frame are components that will give you a brilliant gaming experience. Packed with an Intel Kaby Lake G-series processor, this gaming laptop can keep up with its competitors. While you may not be able to play the very latest games at the highest graphical settings, with a bit of tweaking you'll find that this thin-and-light laptop is brilliant for gaming. Plus, it has a gorgeously-thin design from Dell that makes it stand out from the crowd.

Read the full review: Dell XPS 15 2-in-1