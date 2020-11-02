Best standing desk 2020: the most comfortable standing tables ranked

We’ve rounded up our selection for the best standing desks here to help point you in the right direction

In this article, we give you the rundown of the best in standing desks - but also check out our guide on everything else you need to set up your home office.

The best standing desks deliver health benefits to folks who work on their computers all day. Sitting for long periods of time isn’t good for you, and some in the media have famously called sitting the new smoking. While the American Journal of Public Health does point out that it’s not nearly quite as damaging, sitting down an excessive amount – more than 8 hours a day – can actually increase the risk of premature death or the development of some chronic diseases by 10% to 20%.

With today’s sedentary workplace and lifestyle being the main culprit, one of the best standing desks can help offset the damage that all this sitting does to our bodies. While they might not be a cure-all – taking breaks and getting your legs and your blood moving in some way must be included in your daily routine as well – these desks will certainly make a difference.

Studies repeatedly saw “an improvement in discomfort and pain as people use [standing] desks,” whether it’s the typical lower back pains one associates with sitting too long, or other issues. Just bear in mind that standing all day comes with its own drawbacks as well, such as muscle and skeletal disorders. So, being able to mix it up – standing, then sitting – can alleviate the usual issues with aches and pains. Also, a mat to stand on offers extra comfort and makes it easy on your feet.

If you’re considering buying a standing desk, we’ve rounded up a selection of the best standing desks here to help point you in the right direction. Whether you want something that’s high-end and elegant, affordable or for gaming , there’s something that will work for you.

The best standing desks 2020 at a glance

Uplift V2 ApexDesk Elite Fully Jarvis Bamboo Branch Standing Desk Flomotion Standing Desk FlexiSpot EN1B Stir Kinetic Desk M1 Evodesk Gaming Desk Uplift E7 Electric Standing Desk Converter FlexiSpot ClassicRiser Standing Desk Converter

We’ve also chosen the best office desks

As well as the best office chairs

The best standing desks of 2020

Uplift V2 is one of the best standing desks that benefits from top-notch build quality, and prides itself on stability (Image credit: Human Solution)

1. Uplift V2 Best overall standing desk Type: Motorized | Height range: 25.5-inches – 51.1-inches (Commercial version: 22.6-inches – 48.7-inches) | Desktop size: 42-inches x 30-inches up to 80-inches x 30-inches Check Amazon Really well-built Nicely stable Great design and tons of accessories

Uplift V2 is one of the best standing desks that benefits from top-notch build quality, and prides itself on stability. An issue which can be found with some standing desks is that they might be a bit wobbly, particularly when extended to higher levels. Uplift is nicely stable, though, thanks to built-in stability braces.

Dual-motors mean the desk can change heights quickly, with a smooth and quiet action, and anti-collision tech is also in the mix (meaning if the desk is lowering and hits something – like your seat, or heaven forbid your head – it stops).

The desk also benefits from a large number of mounting points for accessories, with some pretty nifty extras that can be hooked up to this thing – including an under-desk hammock (yes you read that right – it attaches underneath when the desk is fully raised up). If there’s any testament you need to the stability of this unit, it’s being able to sleep in a hammock under it!

There are loads of choices for desktop sizes and colors (and indeed frame colors), you get built-in cable management, and there are curved or corner desk models. The products are backed by an impressive seven-year warranty, too.

The Uplift is available in standard and commercial standing desk versions (the latter has even more stability thanks to a crossbar), and those outside the US can order a unit to be shipped. However, it will be delivered as ‘palletized freight’, and could be expensive – so the maker suggests purchasing the Uplift frame only and sourcing your own desktop for it locally.

The ApexDesk Elite is another high-quality desk that delivers some serious walnut real-estate (Image credit: ApexDesk)

2. ApexDesk Elite Best standing desk with a large desktop Type: Motorized | Height range: 29-inches – 48-inches | Desktop size: 60-71-inches x 33-inches US$649,99 View at Amazon High quality build Loads of desktop space Supports 100kg of kit on your desk Lifting speed is a little slow

Need a lot of desk space for all your stuff, like multiple monitors, or other peripherals? Then ApexDesk Elite is a good port of call for another high-quality desk that delivers some serious walnut real-estate (other woods are available, of course!) – and the real bonus is that it’s nicely priced for what you’re getting here.

There are actually two sizes with a 60-inch and 71-inch version of the Elite, but obviously if you want maximum desk space, go with the latter, which also has a depth of 33-inches – more than most (it’s a few inches deeper than the Uplift, for example).

It’s a superbly built standing desk with a dual-motor lifting system, featuring a smooth, albeit a little slow, lifting mechanism (and a controller with the ability to set four preset heights). The lifting capacity is just over 100kg to ensure you can indeed fit plenty of hefty bits of hardware on top of this desk. The Elite is sturdily built with the center beam providing greater stability (without having to have a crossbar underneath).

Furthermore, you can get some pretty smart deals on these desks if you shop around, and if you go the ApexDesk route, you’ll likely get a lot of desk for your money.

Fully Jarvis Bamboo is environmentally-friendly in that the bamboo is sustainably grown (Image credit: Fully)

3. Fully Jarvis Bamboo Best high-end eco-friendly standing desk Type: Motorized | Height range: 26.5-inches – 45.75-inches (mid-range frame) | Desktop size: 30-inches x 27-inches up to 78-inches x 30-inches US$654 View at Amazon High quality build Green-friendly credentials Lots of extras

Another of the best standing desks is the Jarvis Bamboo , which as the name suggests is fashioned from bamboo – it’s environmentally-friendly in that the bamboo is sustainably grown (without pesticides), plus it has a tough polyurethane coating.

Underneath that is a frame capable of supporting over 150kg, and with a full extension suitable enough for someone who is as tall as 6-foot 7-inches. It’s a sturdy desk and moves into position very smoothly (and quietly) with adjustments made using a simple up/down control panel, or an upgraded programmable handset (which you can use to set different heights into the memory).

You can get the Jarvis in the standard rectangular desk shape, or contoured (with a concave curve at the front), or even an L-shaped model to go in a corner. There are all manner of nifty options with this standing desk, as well, including desk lamps, drawers, and a desk shelf for your monitor – or indeed if you want to get really fancy, a gas-activated monitor arm.

It’s not so much a standing desk as a thing of beauty in terms of its design – and eco-friendly credentials – but like the other higher-end products here, it doesn’t come cheap.

The Branch Standing Desk is a versatile piece of furniture that can cater to users of all heights (Image credit: Branch)

4. Branch Standing Desk Best all-rounder standing desk Type: Motorized | Height range: 25-inches – 52-inches | Desktop size: 48-inches x 30-inches Stable while reaching impressive heights Stain and impact-resistant desk surface Easy to assemble

There’s a lot to like about the Branch Standing Desk, which is a versatile piece of furniture in many ways. For starters, it rises to the highest level of the desks in this roundup, and as Branch observes, this standing desk provides a stable work surface for people as tall as 6-foot 8-inches.

The melamine desk surface is both stain-resistant and also impact-resistant, so should be safe from any spillage or other accidents. Plus the lifting action is nicely smooth when the desk is being raised using dual motors, and a three-stage-column system ensures stability even at the higher levels that this desk can reach (adjustable feet help achieve this goal as well).

You get four memory presets for the different heights that are most commonly needed, and cable management facilities too. There are some useful optional extras such as in-desk power outlets (and USB ports), and furthermore, the Branch Standing Desk is easy to put together.

There are two different versions – the Team Plus model, and an Executive desk which is the same depth, but wider (60-inches rather than 48-inches). With a sensibly affordable asking price and a 10-year warranty, you could well be tempted by this piece of office furniture.

Flomotion offers a two-week trial to UK customers, for those not sure about forking out for a standing desk (Image credit: Flomotion)

5. Flomotion Standing Desk Best standing desk with a trial option Type: Motorized | Height range: 24.8-inches – 50.4-inches | Desktop size: 47-inches x 31.5-inches up to 71-inches x 31.5-inches (custom sizes available) Check Amazon Nifty trial options Quiet and robust Great customer support

Not too sure if you want to purchase a standing desk? Think that maybe testing one out – trying before you buy – could be the way to go? Flomotion makes this possible for customers based in the UK, and offers an impressive level of customer service going by online feedback on the firm.

None of this would matter much if the standing desks Flomotion makes weren’t up to scratch, of course, but this isn’t the case. Flomotion offers a wide variety of wood types for its desktops – handmade, and locally sourced – and a newly introduced high-quality sit/stand desk frame (called Skyflo; you can buy the frame only, if you wish).

The Skyflo frame is rated for 120kg of lift capacity and is suitably quiet when moving up or down with dual motors. It also boasts anti-collision detection, and a nifty control panel that offers Bluetooth connectivity and an app to control the height (plus various memory positions can be set). In short, it's a smart desk frame indeed.

As mentioned, one of the big attractions here is the ability to try out a desk, for free if you live within 30 miles of Norwich (and that includes free delivery and setup). Those further afield in the UK can still get a two-week trial, but will have to set up the desk themselves, and pay a collection fee if the product has to go back to the manufacturer (a £60 charge, or £40 for a frame-only). Customer service is top-notch, according to the feedback we’ve seen.

Note that at the time of writing, the trial option has been suspended due to the situation with Covid-19, but when things get more back to normal, hopefully so will the trial.

Those in the US looking for a free trial option for a standing desk should head over to FlexiSpot (a company which has a couple of products elsewhere in this list), as it’s currently running risk-free trials for businesses. (And right now, folks in the UK can benefit from FlexiSpot's 30-day money-back guarantee as a kind of trial, in lieu of Flomotion, if it's the trial aspect you're most interested in).

The FlexiSpot EN1B benefits from a quiet motor lift, with a keypad that allows for three height customizable presets (Image credit: FlexiSpot)

6. FlexiSpot EN1B Best affordable motorized standing desk Type: Motorized | Height range: 29-inches – 48.6-inches | Desktop size: 48-inches x 30-inches US$339,99 View at Amazon Nicely priced Well-featured for the money Touch of wobbliness at higher levels

If you want your best standing desk to be motorized, but you don’t want to pay too much, then check out the FlexiSpot EN1B. It benefits from a quiet motor lift, with a keypad that allows for three height presets that can be customized. There’s also a programmable alarm to let you know when it’s time to change from sitting to standing (or vice versa), which is quite nifty.

The frame is built using double-steel tubing and is pretty solid, but may suffer from a touch of the wobbles when extended to its very highest levels.

The FlexiSpot EN1B Standing Desk (see here for the UK site) is impressively cheap compared to rival motorized products, providing some great features at this wallet-friendly level, plus the company backs the desk with a five-year guarantee (and the motor gets a slightly shorter three-year guarantee).

The Stir Kinetic Desk M1 not only looks smart, but actually is smart (Image credit: Stir)

7. Stir Kinetic Desk M1 Best smart standing desk Type: Motorized | Height range: 25-inches – 50.5-inches | Desktop size: 59.5-inches x 29.5-inches Check Amazon Fully personalized smart desk Can be used seamlessly by multiple people Neat design Very expensive

If money is no object, and you want a truly smart standing desk, then check out the Stir Kinetic Desk M1. It not only looks smart, with its contemporary-looking curved lines, but it actually is smart, being cloud-connected and monitoring the way you use it, learning from that data, and adapting to your needs.

It will gently remind you when it’s time to change position with a feature called ‘whisperbreath’ whereby the desk gently raises itself an inch, and lowers itself again – a quick and subtle prompt that can be ignored if you wish. And when you do ignore it, the M1 will learn from your likes and dislikes (like maybe not being so keen to stand up first thing in the morning).

The controls come in the form of a 5-inch touchscreen built into the surface of the desk, and the M1 offers multiple logins to make desk sharing easy. Indeed, the desk can even recognize users by their Fitbit (which it syncs with) and then automatically load that particular person’s data and preferences.

On top of this, it’s a beautifully finished high quality desk, and if you’re willing to pay top dollar for these smart features, the Stir Kinetic Desk M1 could be the right choice for you.

The Evodesk Gaming Desk also has a curved (concave) edge for better ergonomics (Image credit: Evodesk)

8. Evodesk Gaming Desk Best standing desk for gamers Type: Motorized | Height range: 23.75-inches – 49.5-inches | Desktop size: 48-72-inches x 30-inches Check Amazon Designed specifically for gamers Evoguard finish is a smart idea Some elements could seem a little gimmicky

Evodesk makes some great standing desks, including one specifically aimed at gamers. So what features are targeting the gaming market, exactly? Firstly, the desktop can be a large one, with options for a 48-inch desktop all the way up to a 72-inch behemoth.

And secondly, that desktop has an Evoguard finish – in other words a finely-textured surface similar to a high quality mouse mat, which is perfect for using your gaming mouse on. The Evodesk Gaming Desk also has a curved (concave) edge for better ergonomics, and an option on an integrated Harman Kardon sound system.

This desk is well-built and nicely stable, which is obviously critical for when the action gets furious, and you’re mousing like crazy on that Evoguard finish. The Gaming Desk is adjustable to 250+ different height positions, with a smooth raising/lowering action (and comes with the usual memory settings).

Some of the features may seem a little gimmicky, like the built-in speakers – serious shooter players doubtless have their own far superior set of headphones, for instance – but overall this hits the mark as a quality desk which makes some worthwhile advances for keen gamers.

Note that it might be worth forking out a little extra for an oak or bamboo desktop for long-term hardiness, as wear-and-tear could be one of the concerns for those intending to mouse directly on the Evoguard surface.

The Uplift E7 Electric Standing Desk Converter has a nifty keyboard tray (Image credit: Uplift)

9. Uplift E7 Electric Standing Desk Converter Best standing desk converter Type: Motorized | Height range: 0 – 21-inches (on top of existing desk) | Desktop size: 30-inches x 21.5-inches Check Amazon Compact solution Nifty keyboard tray Not cheap compared to rival products

If you don’t want a fully-fledged standing desk for whatever reason, you can always turn your existing desk into one by using a converter solution such as the Uplift E7 Standing Desk Converter.

There are a number of similar products, but Uplift gets the nod as the overall champ because it is not only a fantastically built affair – just like the company’s Uplift V2 full desk – but it has a nifty keyboard tray. This hangs down lower than the main platform, meaning you’re in the right ergonomic position to type and use your mouse, while looking comfortably at the monitor on the platform at eye-level (the same being true when you’re sat down).

You also get a neatly integrated keypad for one-touch adjusting of the height, and a memory function so you can save your sitting/standing settings. This can be a much more compact – and indeed somewhat cheaper – solution than a full standing desk.

The ClassicRiser is easy enough to operate when raising or lowering the platform (Image credit: FlexiSpot)

10. FlexiSpot ClassicRiser Standing Desk Converter Best affordable standing desk converter Type: Manual | Height range: 5.9-inches – 19.7-inches (on top of existing desk) for M1 size | Desktop size: 26.8-inches x 23.2-inches for M1 size US$199,99 View at Amazon Wallet-friendly Range of different sizes Removable keyboard tray

If you prefer a cheaper standing desk converter rather than the powered model from Uplift above, then check out the FlexiSpot ClassicRiser. This is a manually adjustable model, which is obviously where a lot of the cost-savings come into play, but it’s still a nifty solution nonetheless, despite being considerably cheaper.

The ClassicRiser is easy enough to operate when raising or lowering the platform, which is achieved with a light squeeze on a lever at the side, and like the Uplift, it has a wide keyboard tray below the main platform (although this is removable).

You can select from different-sized platforms from the smallest 27-inch (M1) offering up to 47-inches (M3), with a range of various options available including monitor arms, anti-fatigue mats, and indeed an under-desk exercise bike. The M1 model is unsurprisingly the cheapest, but it doesn’t cost much more to ramp up the size to an M3.

Check out all the best laptops in the world

8 tips to find the right home office standing desk

Anna Bettina Pangalangan from Flexispot tells us more about her secrets to find the best standing desk for your ideal home office setup:

Remote working will likely be the new normal for some, even if some offices are already calling back their employees. If you are one of those who are staying at home and working, you might as well invest in a standing desk.

Having a dedicated working desk is beneficial: It can increase creativity and productivity since you have a space where you can set up your computers and files in one place. Another advantage is that having a working table reinforces boundaries between home and work life. This is the area where you can draw the line.

As much as possible, opt for an ergonomic working desk. Traditional desks are cheaper but they do not offer any ergonomic benefits. An ergonomic desk allows you to stand and sit on the fly because of its height adjustment feature. Investing in a standing desk can help you to achieve a healthy and pain-free body by encouraging you to stand more often.

Prolonged sitting is linked to cardiovascular disease, obesity, diabetes, and cancer. It also contributes to chronic back pain because of poor posture. Moreover, over-sitting can also affect mental health by increasing the rates of anxiety and depression.

But then again, there should be a balance between sitting and standing. Standing all day is also not highly recommendable. Being on your feet for long periods can put a lot of pressure on your legs, which can cause swelling, varicose veins, and hemorrhoids. The key is to have the right mix of standing and sitting throughout the day.

Exercising alone is not enough to counter the effects of too much sitting. Incorporating standing and movement into your day through to use of a sit-stand desk is going to be more beneficial.

But as we all know, there are so many standing desks out there. It can be such a struggle to wade in the sea of working desks in the market. But don’t worry! We provide a crib sheet on how to find the right working desk. Read along to know some of the features that you might want to consider before buying a desk:

1. Know if you want a desk with a single motor or dual motors

The differences between these kinds of desks are their strength and speed capacities. As it is, a standing desk with two motors can lift heavier loads and move quicker than a single-motorized desk. While a single motor desk is cheaper, it does not necessarily mean that it lags in quality. Some desks only have one motor but can stand up to a dual-motored model. It is best to check the specs before settling with any standing desk.

2. Get a stable standing desk

Remember that a standing desk should hold all your files and gadgets at any height. A desk that wobbles like crazy means that it has a weak frame and can be a source of headache in the future. You might be discouraged to shift positions if you have to worry about your things falling off the desk.

3. Opt for a durable standing desk

A well-built standing desk could be used for years. Even if you have to shell out a little more, a durable standing desk will pay for itself. Ask the manufacturer if the desk unit that you are eyeing underwent a stability and durability test. If so, there is a big chance that the standing desk is heavy-duty. It is vital to know this, especially if you are going to use the standing desk every day for long periods. Be sure to check if the standing desk is made from quality materials. You will save more if you buy a sturdy desk rather than a flimsy unit that will get damaged easily.

4. Buy a standing desk that appeals to your sense of aesthetics

Your standing desk can still reflect your personality! Choose a brand that offers customization from the frame to the desktop finish. If you already have an existing desktop, you can buy a desk frame that will suit your needs.

5. Purchase a noiseless standing desk

If you are easily distracted by noises, then you should look for a desk that quietly moves. Ideally, the noise level should be under 50 decibels. This kind of movement is classified under the soft category so you can imagine the sounds made in a quiet library.

6. Go for a brand that offers extended warranty coverage

Before checking out, get the details of the product warranty. A brand that provides an extended warranty is confident about its products and prioritizes customer satisfaction.

7. Select a desk that is easy to put together

Assembling a standing desk may not be easy for you. But some brands provide the manual and all the necessary parts inside the package. If you are more visual, some brand upload videos that detail how to put up the standing desk.

8. Pick a brand that has certifications

Do your assignment if a standing desk brand has certificates. Why is this important? A brand that went to great lengths to get certified provides high-quality and safe products. For example, a brand that passed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) means that it gained market approval for a device with radio technologies in the USA. Without the FCC certification, it is illegal to import, sell, or lease equipment in the USA.

Likewise, if a desk has the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) mark, that means that the unit is safe to use. The UL mark is a requirement because it ensures that consumers are covered if an electrical fire or other related calamities happen.

These are some of the factors that you can refer to when you go shopping for a standing desk. But then again, the budget is the influencer of all. You do not have to spend a lot to get a high-quality standing desk. Some brands offer inexpensive standing desks that can hold a candle to costly standing desks. Be sure to do your research, so you end up buying the standing desk that you deserve.

5 things to look for when buying an ergonomic desk

We asked Elsa Sinjaga, marketing manager at Treston, what customers should consider when buying an ergonomic desk:

Costs associated with health and safety problems are an ever-increasing concern to all industries. Occupational musculoskeletal disorders caused by poor working postures not only cause physical strain to employees, but also burden companies through sick leave, incapacity for work, and decreased productivity. This concern drives industries to seek solutions to provide a healthy, safe and productive working environment. Designing a workplace with ergonomics in mind improves the employees’ well-being, which in turn improves productivity.

One key element to a well functioning workspace is an ergonomic, height adjustable desk. Here is a list of five key factors to consider when selecting and buying an ergonomic desk.

1. Height adjustment method

Hand crank, if the height of the workbench is adjusted only once or twice a day, for example during a shift change. Electric height adjustment, if the height of the workbench is adjusted several times a day, e.g. several workers working on the same bench, or work requires different working postures (sitting, standing, semi-sitting).

2. Consider safety

Make sure the desk has a sturdy and stable structure and it can withstand loads common to your workplace. If you have accessories, e.g shelves or bin rails & bins, above the work surface, make sure the structure of the frame withstands loads above the work surface without tipping over.

3. Is sufficient range of accessories available?

Accessories on arms, such as auxiliary shelves, LCD screen and keyboard holders, document holders, equipment trays and such are vital in reducing unnecessary reaching and in ensuring proper ergonomics.

(Image credit: creston)

4. Worktop size

The primary work zone where you usually work is rather small. The image below shows the primary, secondary and tertiary work zones. Consider these working zones and the size of the work piece, when selecting the appropriate size for your worktop size.

5. Easy and effortless usability

No matter what the tasks are and whether there is only one or several workers using the workbench, make sure there desk is easy to operate. Height adjustment should be effortless and quick and adjusting the accessories to the operator should not require tools or force.

The modular design of workbenches enables proper ergonomics. Modularity and accessories are individually adjustable according to the task and operator requirements. Look out for workstations and accessories that are adjustable for operators of different heights working with left or right hand. Correctly adjusted workstations decrease stress in the muscles and enable productive work throughout the shift.