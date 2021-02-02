Best Roblox games: the top Roblox creations to play right now

Looking for the best Roblox games you can play right now? Then you've landed on the right page. Even though it’s best known as a gaming platform for children and teenagers, Roblox is also a game creation tool that allows users to design their own games without needing to write complex code.

Roblox games are developed with a programming language called Lua, one of the easiest scripting languages to pick up. That’s also why the platform is bursting at the seams with a sheer variety of free-to-play games - from RPGs to Battle Royales.

It’s worth noting that while Roblox games can be played without spending a single cent, some do feature microtransactions, where you can exchange real money for Robux, a premium currency. These allow players to unlock anything from cosmetic changes, to unique in-game items and power-ups.

With that in mind, let's take a look at our roundup of the best Roblox games you can play now.

My Restaurant

(Image credit: BIG Games)

Can’t cook in real life? That’s okay, you can live your dream of becoming a successful restaurateur by running your very own virtual five-star eatery. In My Restaurant!, you’ll be juggling multiple roles: a waiter, a cook, and a budding entrepreneur. But don’t worry about being overwhelmed; hire additional hands to help you out, and outfit your restaurant with a variety of kitchen appliances and luxurious furniture so your business can run like clockwork. You can even expand the restaurant to as high as eight stories, transforming your eatery from a humble cafe into the billion-dollar business other players can only drool at.

Play My Restaurant!

Theme Park Tycoon 2

(Image credit: Den_S)

Much like the beloved Rollercoaster Tycoon series, Theme Park Tycoon 2 lets you construct and manage an amusement park, setting you on a path towards infinite riches. From adrenaline-pumping thrill rides to relaxing fares of carousels and teacups, customize your park with these attractions, all while spending your profits on sprucing up the place with trees, fences and furniture. While Theme Park Tycoon 2 doesn’t allow you to build the wacky twists, turns and dips of a rollercoaster that Rollercoaster Tycoon is so known for, there is plenty more to hold your attention in this Roblox version.

Play Theme Park Tycoon 2.

Scuba Diving at Quill Lake

(Image credit: ColonelGraff)

Hunting for hidden treasures within the depths and crevices of a clear blue lake has never felt so relaxing. Other than uncovering the mysteries behind the lake, much of Scuba Diving at Quill Lake’s appeal lies in exploration, and discovering secret caverns and other hidden areas to scour for rare artifacts, and trading these for gold. Some places, however, would require you to upgrade your gear before accessing them; for instance, you’ll have to put on a hazmat suit for traversing through toxic waters, and air tanks to explore underwater caves, since coming up to the surface for air would be challenging.

Play Scuba Diving at Quill Lake.

Dungeon Quest

(Image credit: vCaffy)

While many of the best Roblox games take heavy inspiration from gaming’s most popular titles, that doesn’t make them any less enjoyable. Dungeon Quest is one such example, adopting the best features from dungeon crawlers like Path of Exile and Diablo, and letting players marinate in the addictive loop of the hack-and-loot experience. Embark on solo journeys against droves of enemies and hoard all the loot for yourself. Or team up with a group of like-minded adventurers to raid dungeons, uncover better treasure, and upgrade your equipment. With enough experience points, you can also invest these into stats, which improve your hit points, melee damage and spells.

Play Dungeon Quest.

Zombie Stories

(Image credit: PANDEMIC)

Zombie Stories is a Call-of-Duty-style first-person shooter that has you fending off waves of zombies, armed with an (ever handy) rifle - and it’s even complete with voice-acting, too. Offering an arsenal of weapons, this Roblox shooter comes with a variety of game modes, including a story mode and an arcade mode. The latter lets you choose from four different classes, ranging from scout to medic, pitting you against rampaging zombies overrunning your base. As you chalk up experience, you can also earn cash to unlock more equipment. The game is currently in beta, with the developer promising more content updates and bug fixes, but it’s still a robust shooter experience.

Play Zombie Stories.

Flee the Facility

(Image credit: A.W. Apps)

Flee the Facility offers one of the more heart-palpitating experiences on this list. Working together in teams, the goal is exactly as stated on the box: flee the facility. You have to work with other players- the survivors - to unlock the exit to the facility by hacking into computers littered across the building. Meanwhile, one player is the game’s designated Beast, who will attempt to capture survivors by knocking them out and dragging them into a cryogenic chamber. There’s no greater fear than entering a room and seeing the Beast grinning - and racing towards you - with a massive hammer in hand.

Play Flee the Facility.

Vibe Station

(Image credit: NoirSplash, Gesaffelstein & Reselim)

There really isn’t much to do in Vibe Station other than to, well, vibe with other players - and this lack of clearly defined goals distinguishes it from other Roblox games. You’re first transported into an underground train station in a neon-soaked, cyberpunk version of Japan. Here you can lounge about and chat with other players, while listening to a playlist of ambient, electronic music. Featuring a staggering list of 47 unique sitting animations - players can balance atop or lay across public benches - as well as easter eggs hidden across the game’s three levels, Vibe Station is one of the best Roblox games to unwind in after a long day.

Play Vibe Station.

Be a Parkour Ninja

(Image credit: Aurarus)

Leap, hack and slash your way to victory in Be a Parkour Ninja, a twitchy, fast-paced title that lets you wield a katana or a great sword against other Roblox players, as you strive to become the last person standing. What’s so exhilarating about this Battle Royale game is the ability to nimbly scale up towering buildings and dive towards unsuspecting opponents. The game also lets you know how you fare against other players by assigning you a score, offering a great incentive to replay and hone your combat skills.

Play Be a Parkour Ninja.

Tower Defense Simulator

(Image credit: Paradoxum Games)

Like most tower defense games, the premise of Tower Defense Simulator is straightforward: prevent enemies from encroaching your base by setting up defenses along the path. But in typical Roblox fashion, you can collaborate with other players to stem the tide of enemies. Beginning with two basic units - snipers and scouts - you can purchase more towers as you earn coins from winning rounds across various maps. However, these upgrades are essential as enemies become increasingly stealthy. There is also a versus mode, where players can compete against each other, either solo or in teams.

Play Tower Defense Simulator.