Best printers 2020: top inkjet, color, mono and laser for all budgets

Welcome to our guide to the best printers available to buy in 2020.
With many of us now working from home, the best printers have become essential devices in our homes and offices. However, the printer market is absolutely rammed with different makes and models. You can choose printers by manufacturer, such as Epson or HP. Not only that, but there are inkjet, laser, or black and white printer considerations as well.
There are also situations in which you may need a different type of printer, such as wireless or even portable, or even one specifically for a Mac.
This abundance of choice is good in some respects - it means no matter what type of printer you need, you'l be able to find one that's perfect for you. However, because there is so much to choose from, it means finding that perfect printer can be a lot more tricky. However, that's where our best printers guide comes in.
No matter if it's a home printer or business printer for your office, the best printers on this page can help you quickly and easily print off documents in perfect quality, all while keeping running costs low.
For your sake and sanity, we put together a list of the best printers. We’ve got all-in-one printers that can do scans and photocopies, photo printers that can produce lab-quality prints of your images, and even solid black and white laser printers for fast – and cheap – printouts for office use,
So, let our pick of the best printers help you find the ideal device for your needs and budget. We've also included a price comparison tool, so you'll be able to quickly find the cheapest printer deals on these great little devices as well.
By Xerox standards, this is a modest machine, but it has the specifications and features to suit almost any small to medium business. The print speed is only average, but the consistent quality of it colour and mono prints is impressive. So too is the intuitive touchscreen interface that gives you easy access to a wealth of features such as dual-sided scanning and a broad selection of security features. This feels like a premium product and it’s well supported by modular upgrades.
Read the full review: Xerox WorkCentre 6515
Given its ability to print on A3 paper, this is a surprisingly compact multifunction device, that will happily share a desk with your PC. It prints clearly in monochrome, while colour photos look quite vibrant on photo paper. The touchscreen is rather small and it’s not the fastest duplex printer around, but it hits a near perfect balance balance between quality, performance and features.
Read the full review: Brother MFC-J5330DW
The compact, lozenge-shaped design belies this MFD’s surprising ability to print on A3 paper. Without taking up much space in your home office, it can turn out superb quality documents and make high-resolution scans. There’s no document feeder or fax facility, but Epson’s six-ink system more than compensates by printing remarkably accurate photos on photo paper.
Read the full review: Epson Expression Photo XP-960
Canon has managed to shrink all of the features a small business might need into a multifunction device that could fit inside a filing cabinet. The five-ink system gives great quality photo prints and the large touchscreen makes it especially easy to use. The print speed is a little slow, even for an inkjet, but it is well featured with both Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity and a handy SD-Card slot at the front.
Read the full review: Canon Pixma TR8550
If you have the space for it, this multifunction device will serve a small business well thanks to its consistently crisp print quality, useful 35-sheet automatic document feeder and automated photocopying skills. This is a mono machine and it’s not the fastest laser on the block, but it’s quicker than any inkjet and offers an attractive blend of features and performance.
Read the full review: HP LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw
What looks like a oversized breadbin is actually a highly efficient and reliable colour laser printer. You can fit 500 sheets in the deep main paper tray and with Kyocera’s high capacity toner cartridges installed, the cost per page works out favourably. The interface is cramped and difficult to see, but it prints very quickly and quite quietly too.
Read the full review: Kyocera Ecosys P6230cdn
This heavy lump of a laser printer is distinguished by a seven-inch touchscreen that makes it very easy and secure to call down print jobs when your standing at the machine. It prints very quickly in duplex mode in either colour or mono, while its high capacity toner cartridges ensure a competitive per page cost. Wi-Fi is not built in, but for hardwired workgroups in a busy office, this machine would serve well.
Read the full review: Oki C542dn
Epson’s second generation of EcoTank printers refines its refillable ink system and is deployed here by a highly capable inkjet MDF. Photo quality is excellent and the ability to print on A3 paper is a real boon. The interface lacks a touchscreen and printing is slow, but the pages are well worth waiting for. If the price tag appears prohibitive, that’s because there are two sets of ink bottles in the box. Enough to print 3,600 photos!
Read the full review: Epson EcoTank ET-7750
It might look a little top heavy, but this all-in-one A4 printer feels well made and offers plenty of features for the footprint that it takes up. Duplex scanning from the ADF and rapid automatic photocopying are performed flawlessly, while the print quality in both colour and mono is excellent. Duplex printing is not the fastest, but a wealth of security features and an easy interface more than makes up for the shortfall.
Kodak’s entry-level printer cannot compete with more expensive models when it comes to print speed, or outright quality, but for value, design and ease of use, it excels. Kodak’s replacement cartridges are more affordable than most inkjets and the interface is especially user-friendly. The ingeniously compact design makes it hard to begrudge a multifunction device with a footprint that’s little bigger than a sheet of A4.
Read the full review: Kodak Verité 65 Plus
