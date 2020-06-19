Best printers 2020: top inkjet, color, mono and laser for all budgets

Welcome to our guide to the best printers available to buy in 2020.

With many of us now working from home, the best printers have become essential devices in our homes and offices. However, the printer market is absolutely rammed with different makes and models. You can choose printers by manufacturer, such as Epson or HP. Not only that, but there are inkjet, laser, or black and white printer considerations as well.

There are also situations in which you may need a different type of printer, such as wireless or even portable, or even one specifically for a Mac.

This abundance of choice is good in some respects - it means no matter what type of printer you need, you'l be able to find one that's perfect for you. However, because there is so much to choose from, it means finding that perfect printer can be a lot more tricky. However, that's where our best printers guide comes in.

No matter if it's a home printer or business printer for your office, the best printers on this page can help you quickly and easily print off documents in perfect quality, all while keeping running costs low.

For your sake and sanity, we put together a list of the best printers. We’ve got all-in-one printers that can do scans and photocopies, photo printers that can produce lab-quality prints of your images, and even solid black and white laser printers for fast – and cheap – printouts for office use,

So, let our pick of the best printers help you find the ideal device for your needs and budget. We've also included a price comparison tool, so you'll be able to quickly find the cheapest printer deals on these great little devices as well.

Xerox WorkCentre 6515's consistent quality of it colour and mono prints is impressive. (Image credit: Xerox)

1. Xerox WorkCentre 6515 printer Sophisticated laser photocopying at a price Print speed: 28ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 sheets | Weight: 30.7kg US$395 View at Amazon Intuitive touchscreen control Feature rich printing Not the fastest Limited paper capacity

By Xerox standards, this is a modest machine, but it has the specifications and features to suit almost any small to medium business. The print speed is only average, but the consistent quality of it colour and mono prints is impressive. So too is the intuitive touchscreen interface that gives you easy access to a wealth of features such as dual-sided scanning and a broad selection of security features. This feels like a premium product and it’s well supported by modular upgrades.

Read the full review: Xerox WorkCentre 6515

Brother MFC-J5330DW is a surprisingly compact multifunction device. (Image credit: Image Credit: Brother)

2. Brother MFC-J5330DW printer A feature-packed MFD with A3 capability Print speed: 22ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 300 sheets | Weight: 16.9kg Low Stock US$430,56 View at Amazon Compact A3 printing Vivid colour prints Some photos take ages to print Couldn’t update firmware via Wi-Fi

Given its ability to print on A3 paper, this is a surprisingly compact multifunction device, that will happily share a desk with your PC. It prints clearly in monochrome, while colour photos look quite vibrant on photo paper. The touchscreen is rather small and it’s not the fastest duplex printer around, but it hits a near perfect balance balance between quality, performance and features.

Read the full review: Brother MFC-J5330DW

Epson Expression Photo XP-960 delivers superb quality documents and make high-resolution scans. (Image credit: Epson)

3. Epson Expression Photo XP-960 printer Six inks add up to superb A3 photos Print speed: 8.5ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 8.7kg US$549,99 View at Amazon Lifelike photos A3 capability Slow to print No ADF or Fax

The compact, lozenge-shaped design belies this MFD’s surprising ability to print on A3 paper. Without taking up much space in your home office, it can turn out superb quality documents and make high-resolution scans. There’s no document feeder or fax facility, but Epson’s six-ink system more than compensates by printing remarkably accurate photos on photo paper.

Read the full review: Epson Expression Photo XP-960

Canon Pixma TR8550's five-ink system gives great quality photo prints. (Image credit: Canon)

4. Canon Pixma TR8550 printer Business-like features and fine prints in a compact MFD Print speed: 15ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 8kg Check Amazon Generous touchscreen Vivid 5-ink photos Costly cartridges No front USB port

Canon has managed to shrink all of the features a small business might need into a multifunction device that could fit inside a filing cabinet. The five-ink system gives great quality photo prints and the large touchscreen makes it especially easy to use. The print speed is a little slow, even for an inkjet, but it is well featured with both Bluetooth and Wi-fi connectivity and a handy SD-Card slot at the front.

Read the full review: Canon Pixma TR8550

HP LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw offers an attractive blend of features and performance. (Image credit: HP)

5. HP LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw printer First class laser printing and photocopying Print speed: 28ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 sheets | Weight: 16.9kg Low Stock US$319 View at Amazon Crisp print quality Rapid print speed Expensive Bulky

If you have the space for it, this multifunction device will serve a small business well thanks to its consistently crisp print quality, useful 35-sheet automatic document feeder and automated photocopying skills. This is a mono machine and it’s not the fastest laser on the block, but it’s quicker than any inkjet and offers an attractive blend of features and performance.

Read the full review: HP LaserJet Pro MFP M227fdw

Kyocera Ecosys P6230cdn prints very quickly and quite quietly. (Image Credit: TechRadar) (Image credit: Kyocera)

6. Kyocera Ecosys P6230cdn printer High speed, high capacity and high quality printing Print speed: 30ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 500 sheets | Weight: 28.3kg Check Amazon Deep paper tray Rapid print speed Tiny display panel No inbuilt wi-fi

What looks like a oversized breadbin is actually a highly efficient and reliable colour laser printer. You can fit 500 sheets in the deep main paper tray and with Kyocera’s high capacity toner cartridges installed, the cost per page works out favourably. The interface is cramped and difficult to see, but it prints very quickly and quite quietly too.

Read the full review: Kyocera Ecosys P6230cdn

Oki C542dn is designed for hardwired workgroups in a busy office. (Image credit: Image Credit: Oki)

7. Oki C542dn printer Robust and secure laser printing for the busy office Print speed: 30ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 300 sheets | Weight: 24kg Check Amazon Fast duplex printing 7-inch display Expensive Wi-Fi is extra

This heavy lump of a laser printer is distinguished by a seven-inch touchscreen that makes it very easy and secure to call down print jobs when your standing at the machine. It prints very quickly in duplex mode in either colour or mono, while its high capacity toner cartridges ensure a competitive per page cost. Wi-Fi is not built in, but for hardwired workgroups in a busy office, this machine would serve well.

Read the full review: Oki C542dn

Photo quality is excellent with Epson EcoTank ET-7750. (Image credit: Epson)

8. Epson EcoTank ET-7750 printer Refillable ink tanks for crisp and cost effective printing Print speed: 13ppm | Paper sizes: up to A3 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 10.5kg US$549,99 View at Dell Vivid A3 photos Low cost per page High price point No ADF, NFC, or fax

Epson’s second generation of EcoTank printers refines its refillable ink system and is deployed here by a highly capable inkjet MDF. Photo quality is excellent and the ability to print on A3 paper is a real boon. The interface lacks a touchscreen and printing is slow, but the pages are well worth waiting for. If the price tag appears prohibitive, that’s because there are two sets of ink bottles in the box. Enough to print 3,600 photos!

Read the full review: Epson EcoTank ET-7750

Lexmark MB2236adw boasts a wealth of security features and an easy interface. (Image credit: Image Credit: Lexmark)

9. Lexmark MB2236adw printer Fully loaded laser printing Print speed: 23ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 251 sheets | Weight: 26.8kg US$154 View at Amazon Strong security Crisp colours Not very fast Wi-Fi is extra

It might look a little top heavy, but this all-in-one A4 printer feels well made and offers plenty of features for the footprint that it takes up. Duplex scanning from the ADF and rapid automatic photocopying are performed flawlessly, while the print quality in both colour and mono is excellent. Duplex printing is not the fastest, but a wealth of security features and an easy interface more than makes up for the shortfall.

Kodak Verité 65 Plus has an ingeniously compact design. (Image credit: Image Credit: Kodak)

10. Kodak Verité 65 Plus printer Budget all-in-one makes printing a pleasure Print speed: 10ppm | Paper sizes: up to A4 | Paper capacity: 100 sheets | Weight: 4.1kg Check Amazon Compact design Very economical Slow to print Limited print quality

Kodak’s entry-level printer cannot compete with more expensive models when it comes to print speed, or outright quality, but for value, design and ease of use, it excels. Kodak’s replacement cartridges are more affordable than most inkjets and the interface is especially user-friendly. The ingeniously compact design makes it hard to begrudge a multifunction device with a footprint that’s little bigger than a sheet of A4.

Read the full review: Kodak Verité 65 Plus