Best gaming chair 2020: the best PC gaming chairs

Though most of the best gaming chairs of 2020 are much pricier than regular computer chairs, they’re worth the investment. They let you enjoy that robust gaming PC powered by an Nvidia RTX 3080 in style and in comfort, saving your lower back and your shoulders from a whole lot of pain.

There are quite a few designs to choose from as well. Contrary to popular belief, you can choose from a few styles: the classic gamer chair style reminiscent of a racing car bucket seat, or the Ergo-design gaming chairs that have a little more of that office chair aesthetic.

Chairs like the noblechairs Epic, for example, have memory foam pillows situated at the lower back and neck are. These memory foam pillows give you proper support while you’re staring at your PC monitor and gaming for hours on end. Others have mesh panels in the back and don’t require extra cushions for comfort, perfect for those who want their back to breathe a little.

And, if you still want that bit of gamer’s look, these chairs boast splashes of color and contouring to fit in nicely with your gaming setup. Just bear in mind that you might pay more for that level of comfort.

Whichever chair you choose, just make sure to consider how a chair reclines as well. A 160-degree tilt will let you take an afternoon nap in between sessions while a 180-degree tilt will feel more like a single person bed.

Whether you want a bucket-style gaming chair or an ergodesign one, we’ve gathered the best gaming chairs 2020 has to offer. Here are our top picks for your consideration.

Best gaming chairs on Black Friday

With Black Friday coming soon, many of the best gaming chairs are expected to get some price cuts, much like the previous year. This means that you might be able to take an excellent gaming chair home for much less, saving you more money to use for something else on your shopping list.

Whether you’re buying one of the best gaming chairs for yourself or planning on gifting one during the holiday season, it would be wise to wait until these major deal events of the year. Luckily, with Black Friday rolling around the end of November, you won’t have to wait for long.

Best gaming chairs at a glance

Secretlab Titan noblechairs Epic Real Leather Autonomous ErgoChair 2 SecretLab Omega 2020 noblechairs Hero gaming chair Black Edition Corsair T2 Road Warrior noblechairs Icon gaming chair Edge GX1 Vertagear Gaming Series Triigger 350 Special Edition Corsair T3

(Image credit: Secretlab)

1. Secretlab Titan Plush comfort Dimensions: 29.5 x 27.5 x 57 inches (W x D x H) | Seat height: 19.5 - 23 inches (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 290 pounds Check Amazon Extra large seat Adjustable, integrated lumbar support Limited height adjustment

Most gaming chairs try to market themselves as being luxuriously upholstered with leather. Secretlab has shown fabric is the way to go. Between the Secretlab Titan’s SoftWeave fabric exterior and extremely plush padding, you won’t find anything softer or more comfortable than this. This throne of gaming chairs also comes with a larger seat, subdued molding and built-in lumbar support, so it really is unlike anything else on the market.

If you’re looking for a no-compromises gaming throne, the noblechairs Epic Real Leather is it. (Image credit: noblechairs)

2. noblechairs Epic Real Leather A leather-clad beauty Dimensions: 84 x 38 x 70 cm (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 131 - 141 cm | Maximum load: 180 kg Low Stock US$389,99 View at Amazon Uses real leather Extensive adjustabliity Premium quality Easy to set up Plastic arm rests Will prove too large for very small rooms

It’s no exaggeration to call the Noblechairs Epic Real Leather the best gaming chair. From the cross-thatched embroidery to the real leather of its namesake, if you’re looking for a no-compromises gaming throne, this is it. Plus, it’s surprisingly quick and easy to set up. And, once the set-up is complete, the Epic Real Leather is a dream to sit on – and you can customize your position however you want. Just do us a favor, and read the instructions while you’re setting it up. Synthetic leather is also an option is you want to save some money.

The ErgoChair 2 has a very modern and stylish aesthetic to it that will appeal to anyone. (Image credit: Autonomous)

3. Autonomous ErgoChair 2 Gaming with class Dimensions: 47 x 27 x 20 in (H × W × D) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 18 - 20 in | Maximum load: 300 lbs US$369 View at Autonomous Inc Comfortable Stylish A little expensive

If you’re looking to sit back and play games all day in comfort, but you don’t want a chair that looks like a gaming chair, you’ll want to take a look at the Autonomous ErgoChair 2. Marketed as an office chair, the ErgoChair 2 has a very modern and stylish aesthetic to it that will appeal to anyone that doesn’t use RGB as a personality trait. It’s not all style, either, as the ErgoChair will also let you adjust basically every part of the chair, so that no matter how your body is built, you’re guaranteed to be comfortable while gaming. The mesh back is also far more breathable than a leather one.

This product is only available in the US at the time of this writing. UK and Australian readers: check out a fine alternative in the Respawn 115

The SecretLab Omega 2020 doesn’t just rely on looks alone. (Image credit: SecretLab)

4. SecretLab Omega 2020 Floating on sublime comfort Dimensions: 27 x 27.5 x 53.5 inches (W x D x H) | Seat height: 18 - 21.5 inches (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 240 pounds Check Amazon Extremely plush neck and lumbar pillows Reasonably priced Neck and lumbar pillows don’t stay in place

Incorporating that sleek, Mad Men-level sophistication with that SciFi gaming look, the SecretLab Omega 2020 is simply stunning, especially if you opt for the PU leather or high-end Napa leather models. But, the SecretLab Omega 2020 doesn’t just rely on looks alone; one of the best gaming chairs of 2020, this one comes with a head pillow and a lumbar pillow – both memory foam – and offers even better support than its predecessor. That’s not to mention the improvements over the 2018 model, like the metal support on the armrests, that makes the SecretLab Omega 2020 feel so much more robust. So expect, after a grueling gaming session, to just go straight to napping for a couple of hours without moving an inch – without having to worry about the chair falling apart on you.

(Image credit: Noblechairs)

5. noblechairs Hero gaming chair Black Edition New material for a more comfortable experience Dimensions: 35 x 50 x 135.5 cm (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 46.5 - 54.5 cm | Maximum load: 180 kg Check Amazon New material Large Not easy to attach pillows A bit too firm

noblechair's Hero chairs are its mid-range models, which sit (pardon the pun) below the Epic series, and above the Icon series. They are large and easily adjustable, and better for larger people, with a premium design that is stylish and understated. The new Hero Black Edition's backrest is perforated for added breathability. No more sweaty backs. It has also been designed not to fade in direct sunlight. It's easy enough to put together, and the broad back support (which can be adjusted via a dial) make this a comfortable chair to sit in for hours at a time. However, it's not as cushioned as other chairs on this list, so some people may find it a bit too firm, especially with the arm rests. Unlike noblechair's other chairs, attaching the extra head and lumbar pillows is a bit more tricky.

The Corsair T2 Road Warrior is covered top to bottom in breathable PU leather. (Image credit: Corsair)

6. Corsair T2 Road Warrior Comfort from the masters of gaming Dimensions: 50 x 56 x 80 cm (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 51.5 - 60 cm | Maximum load: 136 kg US$399,99 View at CORSAIR Easy to assemble Comfortable Expensive

Corsair is known for making popular and high-end PC components and gaming peripherals, and now it’s making a mark in PC gaming chairs. This has resulted in one of the best gaming chairs we’ve ever sat in. The Corsair T2 Road Warrior is covered top to bottom in breathable PU leather with neck and lumbar pillows wrapped in microfiber, you’ll be able to game in both comfort and style. And, with its rollerblade-style wheels, you can move it around on any surface without having to worry about scratching up your floor.

The noblechairs Icon gaming chair is more affordable than the flagship Epic Real Leather. (Image credit: noblechairs)

7. noblechairs Icon gaming chair A luxury gaming chair Dimensions: 87 x 37 x 70 cm (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum): 48 - 58 cm | Maximum load: 180 kg Check Amazon Premium materials Very comfortable Bolster support pillow unnecessary

Noblechairs is well known for crafting some of the best gaming chairs out there – and the Noblechairs Icon makes it clear why. While it’s more affordable than the flagship Epic Real Leather, it’s still extremely comfortable and one of the best PC gaming chairs out there. This is thanks to its nice lumbar pillow, which you can easily remove if you don’t like it. The Icon is Noblechairs's least aggressive design, which may appeal if it will double as a day-to-day home office chair.

Rather than sticking to a form factor that’s designed to limit your movement, the Edge GX1 instead aims to give an ergonomic experience. (Image credit: Edge)

8. Edge GX1 A gaming chair that puts ergonomics first Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 480 – 590 mm | Maximum load: 150kg Check Amazon Premium design Very adjustable Very expensive Even more expensive to ship

The Edge GX1 is a gaming chair that actively avoids the popular racing style that is increasingly popular with modern gaming chairs. Rather than sticking to a form factor that’s designed to limit your movement, the Edge GX1 instead aims to give an ergonomic experience, where comfort is the priority – while also providing a premium chair. And when we say premium, we mean it, with the Edge GX1 costing £800, a huge amount for a gaming chair. It’s hand-crafted in the UK, and there’s some great touches, such as inflatable lumbar support. It’s a huge asking price, but we’ve been using it for a while now, and it is very comfortable. You’ll have to adjust a bit, but once you get it right, it’s worth the high price. It ships worldwide from the UK, but US and Australia readers should beware the high shipping costs.

You can only buy this chair direct from Edge

These people are going to be absolutely enamored with the Vertagear Triigger 350 SE. (Image credit: Vertagear)

9. Vertagear Gaming Series Triigger 350 Special Edition Luxury in comfort Dimensions: 26 x 21 x 34 in (W × D × H) | Seat height: (Minimum to maximum: 40.7 - 44.3 in | Maximum load: N/A Check Amazon Extremely comfortable Aesthetic Very expensive

There’s a certain subset of the PC gaming community that needs to have the absolute best of everything, at whatever the cost. These people are going to be absolutely enamored with the Vertagear Triigger 350 SE. It features over 350 individual components with a mix metal, mesh, leather and high-end plastics to create the ultimate PC gaming chair. If you have the money to spare, and you can’t stand to have anything less than the best, you might want to give this chair a look.

Corsair T3 Rush is extremely comfortable with its breathable soft fabric exterior and memory foam lumbar support. (Image credit: Corsair)

10. Corsair T3 Rush Understated beauty Dimensions: 34.8 x 27.2 x 14.8 inches (W x D x H) | Seat height: 17.5 - 21 inches (minimum to maximum) | Maximum load: 264.5lbs Affordable Comfortable Gaming aesthetic subdued

Unlike its biggest rivals, the Corsair T3 Rush lacks that over-the-top gaming aesthetic. In fact, it almost looks like any computer chair out there, albeit the more premium kind – beyond that starship pilot’s look it's sporting at the headrest area, that is. But, what this gaming chair lacks in gaming aesthetic hoopla, it makes up for in comfort with its breathable soft fabric exterior, memory foam lumbar support and extremely customizable backrest position.