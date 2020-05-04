Best on Showmax: 30 films not to miss

Frustrated with scrolling through Showmax and not actually finding a movie you really want to watch? Let this list help you decide.

While the streaming service wasn't known for quality movies in the early days, it has come a long way since. There are big name blockbusters like Aquaman and A Star is Born, mixed with easy to watch rom-coms like Me Before You and local films with great talent like Kanarie and Matwetwe.

So let's jump to it! If you still can't decide, just pick a number and take our word for it.

Us

(Image credit: Showmax)

From creator of Get Out, Jordan Peele, Us is another psychological horror which uses the genre to shine a light on society's own horrific reality.

The Wilson family's beach holiday turns into a nightmare when their doppelgangers show up in the middle of the night and try to kill them. The mystery behind these "tethered" clones and their apparent leader Red, the copy of wife and mother Adelaide, unravels as the family try to save themselves.

A bit gory and very frightening, this one is not for the faint-hearted.

BlacKkKlansman

(Image credit: Focus Features)

This Spike Lee Joint tells the unbelievable true story of a black detective who infiltrates the Colorado Springs branch of the Ku Klux Klan in the 1970s.

This is one of Lee's best works, with his usual didactic style he weaves the history of the struggle for civil rights in America into the narrative of the story. And adds the continuous fight of Black people in America today.

Rafiki

(Image credit: Showmax)

This award-winning Kenyan film follows Kena and Ziki, whose romance grows in a society which doesn't accept them or their dreams of being more than wives. It is a moving look at the reality of Kenyan politics, family and LGBT issues.

Kings of Mulberry Street

(Image credit: YouTube)

Set in the 1980s in the fictionalised Sugarhill District, KwaZulu-Natal - two nine-year-old misfit boys decide to take on the local crime boss landlord to protect their families and community from his bullying.

They decide to do it the best way they know how - by copying their favourite Bollywood action heroes.

This is a great local film, that's fun and mimics the feel of a retro Bollywood 80s film.

Yesterday

(Image credit: HBO)

A struggling musician gets a fantastical break when a mysterious blackout wipes the world's memory of The Beatles - except for his. He rises to fame on their catalogue of songs with the classic "how does fame affect us" issues ensuing.

A great rom-com and an excuse to listen to great covers of the Beatles best songs, this film might have been made just to rewrite history so that John Lennon is still alive.

A Star is Born

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

This multi-award winner came out to great applause and excitement. This is the fourth time this tale has been remade. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper breath new life to it.

The film follows an alcoholic musician named Jack who discovers and falls in love with a young singer named Ally. As she gains fame, his dwindles and it puts a strain on their relationship.

Best of all is the soundtrack from the movie. Cooper invested in 18 months of vocal training to be able to sing in this movie. The chemistry between the two star actors is palpable and spurred on many rumors.

Aquaman

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Aquaman is pure entertainment. If you're a Jason Momoa, this underwater action romp transports you to enthralling kingdoms below the deep blue. The film pays homage to the original comic, with the expected DC darkness. It an action-packed adventure that will leave you completely satisfied.

Crazy Rich Asians

(Image credit: netflix)

This film adaptation of the best-selling novel is a great choice if you're wanting to indulge in the opulence of South East Asia's most wealthy.

New Yorker Rachel Chu travels to Singapore to meet her boyfriend's family. On her way there she finds out they are insanely wealthy and that she is dating one of the most sought-after bachelors in Asia.

Like any good rom-com you can expect things to go really wrong before they go right.

Hailed for it's entirely Asian cast, this film is both an interesting and intriguing fictional look behind the gilded doors of the world's wealthiest.

Atomic Blonde

(Image credit: Netflix)

South African superstar Charlize Theron stars as Lorraine Broughton, an MI6 spy sent to Berlin on the eve of the Wall's collapse. She is tasked with investigating the murder of a fellow agent in this hyped-up stylised 80s action flick. Theron adds her bombshell flair with action moves and all is well with the world again.

Kanarie

(Image credit: Kanarie film)

This coming-of-age musical war drama takes a fresh look at the South African Defence Force during the height of Apartheid and the state of emergency. The movie follows a young man's journey as part of the army choir, the Kanaries, and his battles with his sexuality in a brutal, oppressive environment.

Note that the film is in Afrikaans but has subtitles.

A Simple Favour

(Image credit: Netflix)

When Stephanie befriends Emily, she doesn't expect to become the leader of her search party when she goes missing. This scintillating thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick keeps you captivated, with both the storyline and the outstanding costume design. Definitely worth a watch if you love thrillers dripping with plot twists.

Matwetwe

(Image credit: Cape Town Film Festival)

This South African film follows Lefa and Papi who have just finished high school and are about to embark on the biggest hustle of their lives. Watch them as they try to pull off a deal, dodge a gangster, get the girl and stay alive. It is a mix of funny, harrowing and exciting mishaps that only locals can understand.

Rocketman

(Image credit: Netflix)

This Elton John biopic sees Taron Egerton take on the singer's rise to fame, not only reflecting the true life story but bringing his own slight twist on the famed musician. Get ready to sing along with Elton's greatest hits while following his compelling life. The movie has received rave reviews calling it terrific, flamboyant and funny. Judge for yourself.

Me Before You

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you are into romance, then this is it. Based on the novel by the same name, the story follows a girl in a small town who forms an unlikely bond with a recently-paralysed man she's taking care of. Filled with some quirkiness and charm, if you're looking for the feels then this film will give it to you.

21 Jump Street

(Image credit: Netflix)

A comedy spoof of the very serious 80s cop drama. This film follows two undercover police officers who are part of a unit which infiltrates high schools to find the unlikely source of a new elicit drug. Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill make for an excellent comedy duo.

Juliet, Naked

(Image credit: Showmax)

Annie is stuck in her relationship but a chance encounter with a rockstar that her boyfriend's obsessed with starts to change her boring, small-town life. Adorable and funny, this adaptation from the Nick Hornby novel is the perfect rom-com that balances both love and comedy equally.

Molly's Game

(Image credit: Amazon)

Based on the true story, this Aaron Sorkin adaptation follows the fascinating rise and fall of Molly Bloom's career organising high-stakes poker games. Filled with references to real celebrities and classic Sorkin quick-witted dialogue, see if you can figure out who is who.

Inxeba

(Image credit: Twitter)

A controversial movie about the circumcision rituals Xhosa boys undergo. Inxeba follows Xolani as he undergoes this right of passage while also finding a forbidden love. This is a beautiful, emotional film which showcases the range of South African film talent. The movie brings to light a very secretive part of Xhosa culture and has received negative responses because of the topic of Xhosa circumcision.

Grease

(Image credit: Netflix)

A classic. This beloved musical is always a good time. Watching John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John sing and hand-jive through this well-known film is always a pick-me-up. Definitely one for a Sunday afternoon.

About Time

(Image credit: Netflix)

A romance with a science-fiction twist. Tim discovers he has the ability to travel through time. The focus of the movie is on family and love, and the things that go wrong when you add time travel. We all love us some Rachel McAdams, she can't seem to go wrong in any movie role.