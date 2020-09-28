Best Nintendo Switch headphones 2020: the top Switch gaming headsets

If you're looking around for the very best Nintendo Switch headphones and headsets - lucky you - you're in exactly the right place.

Nintendo Switch gaming is a deeply social endeavour, so you don't always want to shut out the outside world and be pulled into a game by a headset. Then again, it's also a platform brimming with wonderful single player adventures featuring the likes of Link, Mario, et al, and in those experiences you absolutely do want to immerse yourself fully and let your headset block out the world.

Which is where the models in this guide come in handy. We've put five Nintendo Switch headsets to the test, handpicking the best available while also covering the bargainous and luxurious ends of the price spectrum. In other words, there's something below for every Switch gamer.

Hyper X Cloud Alpha Best mid-range US$99,99 View at Amazon Durable build for reckless users Detachable microphone Well-priced for the sound quality Unassuming aesthetics Low-quality microphone

A headset design synonymous with gaming, the HyperX Cloud Alpha is a great choice for Nintendo Switch owners looking for a comfortable mid-range solution. This revision of the Cloud design isn’t much to look at but it’s sleek enough to blend in when you’re outdoors, especially without the noise-canceling microphone attached, even if the quality of the output isn’t much to shout about.

Having the volume control on the headset wire is useful so you can switch it up on the go, and the memory foam ear cups ensure it won’t feel itchy or uncomfortable even after long gaming sessions on the Nintendo Switch. The design is very durable due to the aluminum band up top and the braided wire, so if you’re typically reckless with your headsets, it’s well worth considering, especially for the price.

At roughly $100 you’ll struggle to find a headset that sounds as good as the Cloud Alpha for your money, with its booming bass and defined mid-tones.

Read the full review: Hyper X Cloud Alpha

SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Best wireless US$99,99 View at Amazon Clever dongle design Discrete aesthetics you can don in public 20 hour battery life No charge and play Uncomfortable after long play sessions

Built to offer a wireless listening experience on the Nintendo Switch, the SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless is the cordless headset of your dreams if you want some quiet time with Nintendo’s lavish library. Using a small USB-C dongle, you can plug and play and get rid of the frustration of having a wire to contend with. The subtle, tactful matte black design also lets you blend in public if you want to use it across all of your devices.

With 20 hours of battery life and visceral sound to eke out all of the nuance in a Nintendo game’s score, you will definitely get your money’s worth out of this headset if your main deal-breaker is wireless functionality. And at less than $100, it’s comparable to other wired headsets of similar quality. However, as we noted in our review, the lack of padding can make the SteelSeries Arctic 1 Wireless uncomfortable after long play sessions.

Read the full review: Steelseries Arctis 1 Wireless

Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset Best value for money US$34,99 View at CORSAIR Laid-back, polished aesthetic Wonderfully cheap for the feature-set Great audio quality No 7.1 surround sound

If you’ve got a modest budget but you want a headset for your Nintendo Switch that is long-lasting and offers great sound quality, then you should definitely consider the Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset.

If you don’t want the absolute cheapest device but you need something that is durable and does the job well, then it’s a total steal at roughly $50. At that price point, it’s miles cheaper than most other headsets with a similar feature-set, minus a few bells and whistles - it’s naturally not going to go toe-to-toe with the high-end headsets in terms of audio fidelity.

As well as a detachable noise-canceling microphone and a laid-back aesthetic, it’s made from sturdy parts and features 50mm drivers. This means you’ll get a crisp output that won’t completely blow your mind but will service any game, song, or video that you throw at it, sending immersive detail to your ears with ease. With massive comfy cups and a versatile 3.5mm connection, you’re bound to get more than you bargained for with this set of Switch-friendly cans.

Read the full review: Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

BeyerDynamic Custom Game Best premium Low Stock US$145,71 View at Amazon Awesome cardioid mic Handy bass slider Sturdy design Steep price

Enthusiasts looking for high-quality audio fidelity need look no further than the BeyerDynamic Custom Game headset. If you’re serious about how you want games on the Nintendo Switch to sound and you’re prepared to drop around $150 for the privilege, you can rest assured that the BeyerDynamic set will deliver.

The flexible metal and cozy, sizeable ear cushions give it a comfortable but sturdy feel when worn, and ensure palpable immersion. The headset features swappable side panels, but most of the options provided (such as a "work hard/ play hard" motif) are so cringe-inducing that you may as well stick with the standard option, especially if you want something discrete in public.

One of its defining features is an easy-to-use bass slider - handy if you’re playing intense games with thumping soundtracks - and a top-quality cardioid mic that completely trumps the competition. If you’re bothered about how you sound when you’re giving out crisp commands to your teammates in an online multiplayer, you may want to consider dipping into your pockets for this high-end headset.

Read the full review: BeyerDynamic Custom GAME

Turtle Beach Recon 70 Best budget US$23 View at Amazon A price point that is difficult to beat No-nonsense design Compatible with every device Lack of surround sound The materials aren’t premium

If you’re on a budget, the Turtle Beach Recon 70N is an absolute no brainer. For just under $40 you’ll get a comfortable, well-made headset, a clandestine, flip-to-mute microphone for Nintendo Switch Online multiplayer and 40 mm speakers to immerse you in the latest games.

It’s a no-nonsense option and is compatible with every current-generation console, as well as PCs and mobile phones with 3.5mm connections. As well as being versatile, it’s well worth it if you just need a headset without any of the fanciful features. The leather-wrapped cushions will help to drown out the outside world, so you can focus on what matters most: the gameplay.

Read the full review: Turtle Beach Recon 70 Headset review